Hans Zimmer Interview | Scoring 'Dune: Part Two,' John Williams, Christopher Nolan & More

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer returns to ReelBlend to discuss his immaculate work on Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. We dive all the way back to the early days of his career, working at Dreamworks alongside John Williams and Steven Spielberg, his 20-year-long collaboration with Christopher Nolan, and more. If you haven't listened to our interview with Mr. Zimmer for Dune: Part One, and you enjoy this chat, be sure to give it a listen.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:29 - Hans Zimmer Interview | Dune: Part Two, Christopher Nolan & More

00:57:38 - Oscar Reactions & Review

01:21:11 - Outro

