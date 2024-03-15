Hans Zimmer Interview | Scoring 'Dune: Part Two,' John Williams, Christopher Nolan & More

By Gabriel Kovacs
published

The legend returns!

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two / Composer Hans Zimmer
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Legendary composer Hans Zimmer returns to ReelBlend to discuss his immaculate work on Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. We dive all the way back to the early days of his career, working at Dreamworks alongside John Williams and Steven Spielberg, his 20-year-long collaboration with Christopher Nolan, and more. If you haven't listened to our interview with Mr. Zimmer for Dune: Part One, and you enjoy this chat, be sure to give it a listen.

Timestamps (approx. only)

  • 00:00:00 - Intro 
  • 00:06:29 - Hans Zimmer Interview | Dune: Part Two, Christopher Nolan & More
  • 00:57:38 - Oscar Reactions & Review
  • 01:21:11 - Outro

