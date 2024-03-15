Hans Zimmer Interview | Scoring 'Dune: Part Two,' John Williams, Christopher Nolan & More
The legend returns!
Legendary composer Hans Zimmer returns to ReelBlend to discuss his immaculate work on Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. We dive all the way back to the early days of his career, working at Dreamworks alongside John Williams and Steven Spielberg, his 20-year-long collaboration with Christopher Nolan, and more. If you haven't listened to our interview with Mr. Zimmer for Dune: Part One, and you enjoy this chat, be sure to give it a listen.
Timestamps (approx. only)
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:29 - Hans Zimmer Interview | Dune: Part Two, Christopher Nolan & More
- 00:57:38 - Oscar Reactions & Review
- 01:21:11 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
