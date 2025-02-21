ReelBlend's 'The Monkey' Review | Stephen King Adaptation Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany & Elijah Wood

Theo James in The Monkey.
(Image credit: Neon)

We’re reviewing The Monkey, the new Stephen King adaptation from director Osgood Perkins, and answering your questions in the return of the Mailbag! Also this week, we take a look at Captain America: Brave New World's box office and audience reactions.

For the "Reel Ones," be sure to stick around through the end of the podcast for a big, bittersweet announcement. We'll be back next week with our predictions for the Oscars.

'The Monkey' Review | Stephen King Adaptation Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany & Elijah Wood - YouTube 'The Monkey' Review | Stephen King Adaptation Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany & Elijah Wood - YouTube
Timestamps

  • 00:00:00 - Intro
  • 00:03:26 - ‘The Monkey’ Review
  • 00:13:27 - ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Box Office Performance & More Marvel Talk
  • 00:33:30 - Mailbag!
  • 01:01:39 - Outro (Big Announcement)

Gabriel Kovacs
Gabriel Kovacs
Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.

