ReelBlend's 'The Monkey' Review | Stephen King Adaptation Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany & Elijah Wood
We’re reviewing The Monkey, the new Stephen King adaptation from director Osgood Perkins, and answering your questions in the return of the Mailbag! Also this week, we take a look at Captain America: Brave New World's box office and audience reactions.
For the "Reel Ones," be sure to stick around through the end of the podcast for a big, bittersweet announcement. We'll be back next week with our predictions for the Oscars.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:03:26 - ‘The Monkey’ Review
- 00:13:27 - ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Box Office Performance & More Marvel Talk
- 00:33:30 - Mailbag!
- 01:01:39 - Outro (Big Announcement)
