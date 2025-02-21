ReelBlend's 'The Monkey' Review | Stephen King Adaptation Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany & Elijah Wood

Powered by RedCircle

We’re reviewing The Monkey, the new Stephen King adaptation from director Osgood Perkins, and answering your questions in the return of the Mailbag! Also this week, we take a look at Captain America: Brave New World's box office and audience reactions.



For the "Reel Ones," be sure to stick around through the end of the podcast for a big, bittersweet announcement. We'll be back next week with our predictions for the Oscars.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:03:26 - ‘The Monkey’ Review

00:13:27 - ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Box Office Performance & More Marvel Talk

00:33:30 - Mailbag!

01:01:39 - Outro (Big Announcement)

