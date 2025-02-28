ReelBlend's Final Episode
That's all folks.
It's bittersweet, but we are saying goodbye this week and ending the same way we started: breaking down our predictions for this year's Oscars Ceremony. Stick around after to celebrate all things ReelBlend while we reminisce about many of our most cherished memories on and off the show.
Thank you to everyone who has hung out with us for any number of discussions, debates, and of course interviews over the last several years. It's been the ride of a lifetime, and we couldn't have done any of it with you. Finally, a huge thank you to listener Juan for the amazing artwork used in the thumbnail.
Until next time, Dunkirk!
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:02:47 - 2025 Oscars Predictions
- 01:11:32 - Farewell
- 01:53:12 - Outro
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
ReelBlend's 'The Monkey' Review | Stephen King Adaptation Starring Theo James, Tatiana Maslany & Elijah Wood
Talking 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' With Showrunner Jeff Trammell