ReelBlend's Final Episode

It's bittersweet, but we are saying goodbye this week and ending the same way we started: breaking down our predictions for this year's Oscars Ceremony. Stick around after to celebrate all things ReelBlend while we reminisce about many of our most cherished memories on and off the show.

Thank you to everyone who has hung out with us for any number of discussions, debates, and of course interviews over the last several years. It's been the ride of a lifetime, and we couldn't have done any of it with you. Finally, a huge thank you to listener Juan for the amazing artwork used in the thumbnail.

Until next time, Dunkirk!

Our Final Episode - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:02:47 - 2025 Oscars Predictions

01:11:32 - Farewell

01:53:12 - Outro