Filming 'Bizarre Scenes' With Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher & Drew Hancock | 'Companion' Interview

Jack Quaid, Sophie Thatcher and director Drew Hancock join the show to discuss the making of their new film Companion. Jack Quaid talks about filming some truly bizarre scenes from The Boys to Scream to Companion. We chat about trailers, working with Christopher Nolan on Oppenheimer, Sophie Thatcher seeing Iris' theme in the movie and more.

We'll be back with our official 2025 fantasy movie draft, but for now, go see Companion!

