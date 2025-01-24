Powered by RedCircle

With the Academy revealing this year’s Oscar nominees, we decided to look back at the Best Picture Winners from the past 25 years and debate which is the best of the best. From Ridley Scott’s Gladiator to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the first quarter of this century has plenty of heavy hitters to consider so join us as we take on our latest bracket challenge.

Also this week, Sean renews his opinion on Robert Egger’s Nosferatu after a second viewing and Jake gives us his thoughts on Steven Soderbergh’s new film Presence.

The Best 'Best Picture' Winner Of The Century (So Far) - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:08:23 - The BEST Best Picture Winner Of The Century (So Far)

00:48:33 - Sean’s Feelings Have Changed On ‘Nosferatu’

00:55:10 - What’s In Theaters This Week?

00:59:42 - Outro

