Talking 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' With Showrunner Jeff Trammell

On this week’s show, Sean is joined by Jeff Trammell, the Showrunner and Head Writer of the new Disney+ animated series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” Jeff dives right in, discussing his approach to creating a “familiar but different" Spider-Man, already beginning work on Season 3, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and more.

Stick around after the interview for Sean’s thoughts on the series’ first season, so far, our reviews of “Captain America: Brave New World” and how “Anora” has started to heat up in the awards race.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:16 - Jeff Trammell Interview

00:33:24 - ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Review

00:36:46 - ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Review

01:00:02 - ‘Anora’ & Sean Baker Are Heating Up!

01:09:13 - Outro

