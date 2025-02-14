Talking 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' With Showrunner Jeff Trammell
Familiar but different.
On this week’s show, Sean is joined by Jeff Trammell, the Showrunner and Head Writer of the new Disney+ animated series “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.” Jeff dives right in, discussing his approach to creating a “familiar but different" Spider-Man, already beginning work on Season 3, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and more.
Stick around after the interview for Sean’s thoughts on the series’ first season, so far, our reviews of “Captain America: Brave New World” and how “Anora” has started to heat up in the awards race.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:06:16 - Jeff Trammell Interview
- 00:33:24 - ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ Review
- 00:36:46 - ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Review
- 01:00:02 - ‘Anora’ & Sean Baker Are Heating Up!
- 01:09:13 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
