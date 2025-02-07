Predicting The Highest-Rated Movies Of The Year | 2025 Fantasy Draft
The Fantasy Draft is back!
The time has come for ReelBlend’s annual movie "Fantasy Draft” where we try to outdo each other predicting the highest-rated movies (according to Rotten Tomatoes) set for the 2025 release schedule. Timothée Chalamet may return for another awards race with director Josh Sadie’s Marty Supreme, James Gunn is making his DCU debut with Superman, Bong Joon-ho is blessing us with another brain-melting ride with Mickey 17 and so much more for us to consider. Which 2025 release do you think will be the most well-received of the year?
After our fantasy draft, stick around for our thoughts on the new trailers for Jurassic World Rebirth, and Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Timestamps
- 00:00:00 - Intro
- 00:03:30 - 2024 Fantasy Draft Winner Announced!
- 00:17:41 - 2025 Movies Fantasy Draft
- 00:47:33 - Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ & ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’
- 00:58:24 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
