Powered by RedCircle

Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult joined the show to discuss the making of their new film, The Order, which is now playing in select theaters. Jude Law shares his tried-and-true plan for shaking off a character after production, the two gush about each other's filmography, and Nicholas Hoult keeps his lips sealed on what to expect from his turn as Lex Luthor in James Gunn's DCU.

After our interview, we discuss our thoughts on "The Order," Luca Guadagnino's new film "Queer" starring Daniel Craig and what "Moana 2's" box office tells us about the future of streaming.

Earlier this week, ReelBlend was joined by "Wicked" director Jon M. Chu following the hit musical's box office success. We talked about the making of "Wicked," editing "Wicked: Part Two" and some of the crazy scheduling gymnastics their production went through to get Bowen Yang and other cast members together at the same time.

Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult Interview | 'The Order,' 'Superman,' 'Road To Perdition' & More - YouTube Watch On

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:36 - Jude Law & Nicholas Hoult Interview

00:32:09 - ‘The Order’ Review

00:37:05 - ‘Queer’ Review

00:49:01 - ‘Moana 2’s’ Box Office & Streaming’s Effect On Franchise Films

01:01:42 - Will ‘Wicked’ Win Best Picture?

01:18:20 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.