Superman's Nicholas Hoult Shares Why He's Excited For His Children To See Him Play Lex Luthor, And It's So Wholesome

David Corenswet may be playing the DC Universe’s Superman, and Krypto was the undeniable scene-stealer in the latest Superman footage, but let’s not forget about the man who will be causing trouble for the Man of Steel in the upcoming DC movie: Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. Just like in so many stories told over the decades, this Luthor sees the titular protagonist as a threat and will do whatever he can do neutralize him in James Gunn’s Superman. That’s some heavy stuff, but the upside is that in the real world, Hoult has a wholesome reason for why he’s looking forward to his kids seeing him play Luthor.

You may recall that last November, Hoult revealed that he let his son shave his head before Superman began principal photography to achieve Lex Luthor’s trademark bald look. That moment was brought up when the actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight alongside Gunn, the movie’s writer and director, and Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane. The movie is still three months away from opening on the 2025 release schedule, but Hoult is also eagerly awaiting the release of his Lex Luthor in toy form, saying:

The other day I got to see the Lex Luthor toy, and I can’t wait to buy that and gift it to them. ‘Cause then when I play, I can do the voice. I can remember all the lines. It can be fun re-enacting.

Merchandising pushes for family-friendly blockbusters like Superman usually begin several months before the movie comes out, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing toys tied to the DC movie pop up for sale later this month or in May. More importantly, I got a kick out of Nicholas Hoult already planning out how he’s going to play with said toys with his children. If they’re agreeable to him being Lex Luthor, then they be treated to him reciting the dialogue from Superman on the spot. Who else can say they’ve been treated to that?

Earlier in the interview, Hoult also mentioned how excited he is for his son in particular to see Superman, it’s a much more age-appropriate entry on his filmography compared to flicks like Mad Max: Fury Road, Renfield and Nosferatu. The actor said:

One of the most exciting things for me is this is a movie I’m thrilled he’s going to be able to watch. There were magic moments on set. Seeing the imagery that James [Gunn] was inspired by from the comics and seeing those come to life on the screen. And I can’t wait to share those with him.

Lex Luthor is Nicholas Hoult’s second superhero movie role, having previously played Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, in the First Class-era X-Men movies. The specifics of Luthor’s machinations in Superman remain shrouded in mystery, we at least know he’ll be aided by Sara Sampaio’s Eve Teschmacher and Terence Rosemore’s Otis. Other notable characters appearing in Superman include Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner (who will return in Lanterns), Edi Gathegei’s Mister Terrific, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho, Wendell Pierce’s Perry White and Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr.

Superman arrives in theaters on May 11, but again, you’ll be able to buy those toys pretty soon. Alas, those of you who acquire the Lex Luthor will have to suffice with spouting off his dialogue yourself, as Nicholas Hoult doesn’t do house calls for Superman playtime.