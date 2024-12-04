Director Jon M. Chu Talks 'Wicked' Sequel, Surprise Cameos & More

Powered by RedCircle

Director Jon M. Chu joins us to discuss his hit musical "Wicked," starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. He chats about editing "Wicked: Part Two," the incredible attention to detail in Cynthia Erivo's iconic hat, putting together Idina Menzel and Christen Chinoweth's surprise cameos, getting feedback from Steven Spielberg, and more.

We'll be back on Friday for a full episode of the show featuring our interview with Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult for their new film "The Order" so stay tuned to whichever feed you find your podcasts.

You can see "Wicked" in theaters now.

