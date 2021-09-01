'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' With Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Powered by RedCircle

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is finally hitting theaters this weekend. Director Destin Daniel Cretton stopped by the show to discuss his first foray into action filmmaking, directing a scene from the hospital room of his newborn, working with Brie Larson when she was cast as Captain Marvel and more.

Last week, Sean had front row seats at CinemaCon, where studios and theaters gather to build hype around the many upcoming major releases, so we dive into several of the titles that he was able to see footage of including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, No Time to Die, Black Phone and Matrix 4.

Timestamps (approx. only)

00:05:05 - Weekly Poll

00:07:03 - Destin Daniel Cretton Interview

00:35:43 - CinemaCon Debrief

01:01:59 - Cinderella Review

01:10:04 - Worth Review

01:17:18 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review

1:29:47 - Our Favorite Michelle Yeoh Movies

01:38:49 - Outro

