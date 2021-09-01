'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' With Director Destin Daniel Cretton
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu is finally hitting theaters this weekend. Director Destin Daniel Cretton stopped by the show to discuss his first foray into action filmmaking, directing a scene from the hospital room of his newborn, working with Brie Larson when she was cast as Captain Marvel and more.
Last week, Sean had front row seats at CinemaCon, where studios and theaters gather to build hype around the many upcoming major releases, so we dive into several of the titles that he was able to see footage of including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, No Time to Die, Black Phone and Matrix 4.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:05:05 - Weekly Poll
00:07:03 - Destin Daniel Cretton Interview
00:35:43 - CinemaCon Debrief
01:01:59 - Cinderella Review
01:10:04 - Worth Review
01:17:18 - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review
1:29:47 - Our Favorite Michelle Yeoh Movies
01:38:49 - Outro
Want More ReelBlend?
Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also be sure to sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.
