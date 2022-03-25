Talking 'Master' With Director Mariama Diallo & Oscars Predictions

Powered by RedCircle

Writer/Director Mariama Diallo joins the show to talk about her feature debut Master, starring Regina Hall and Zoe Renee. She walks us through creating the look of the film with her cinematographer, how writing can be therapeutic, her very personal connection to the film’s characters and themes, and more.

The Oscars are upon us this weekend, and you know that means we have to place our predictions for who will take home those little golden trophies and which of us will delight in winning our annual wager.

00:04:41 - Mariama Diallo Interview

00:25:39 - 2022 Oscars Predictions

01:12:57 - This Week In Movies

01:13:40 - The Lost City Review

01:17:09 - Everything Everywhere All At Once Review

01:24:54 - Our Favorite Penny Marshall Movie

