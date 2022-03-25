Talking 'Master' With Director Mariama Diallo & Oscars Predictions
Writer/Director Mariama Diallo joins the show to talk about her feature debut Master, starring Regina Hall and Zoe Renee. She walks us through creating the look of the film with her cinematographer, how writing can be therapeutic, her very personal connection to the film’s characters and themes, and more.
The Oscars are upon us this weekend, and you know that means we have to place our predictions for who will take home those little golden trophies and which of us will delight in winning our annual wager.
Timestamps (Approx. Only)
00:04:41 - Mariama Diallo Interview
00:25:39 - 2022 Oscars Predictions
01:12:57 - This Week In Movies
01:13:40 - The Lost City Review
01:17:09 - Everything Everywhere All At Once Review
01:24:54 - Our Favorite Penny Marshall Movie
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
