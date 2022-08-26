'The Invitation' With Director Jessica Thompson

Powered by RedCircle

Writer and director Jessica Thompson joins the show this week to chat about her film The Invitation, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, and Sean Pertwee. Also on this week’s show, we discuss the return of Game of Thrones with our reactions to The House of the Dragon’s premiere. Gabe catches us up on Netflix’s The Sandman, and we review Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time.

00:04:03 - Jessica Thompson Interview

00:26:32 - The House of The Dragon Review

00:38:22 - The Sandman

00:43:11 - Sean Is Catching Up On The Staircase

00:50:14 - This Week In Movies

00:52:49 - Breaking Review

00:56:46 - Me Time Review

01:02:46 - The Invitation Review

01:07:53 - Our Favorite Music Biopic

01:24:42 - Outro

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes an extra episode a week, a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.