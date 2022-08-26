'The Invitation' With Director Jessica Thompson
A new vampire flick hits theaters.
Writer and director Jessica Thompson joins the show this week to chat about her film The Invitation, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, and Sean Pertwee. Also on this week’s show, we discuss the return of Game of Thrones with our reactions to The House of the Dragon’s premiere. Gabe catches us up on Netflix’s The Sandman, and we review Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:04:03 - Jessica Thompson Interview
00:26:32 - The House of The Dragon Review
00:38:22 - The Sandman
00:43:11 - Sean Is Catching Up On The Staircase
00:50:14 - This Week In Movies
00:52:49 - Breaking Review
00:56:46 - Me Time Review
01:02:46 - The Invitation Review
01:07:53 - Our Favorite Music Biopic
01:24:42 - Outro
