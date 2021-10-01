Tom Hardy's 'Venom 2' With Director Andy Serkis

Powered by RedCircle

Andy Serkis joins the show to discuss Venom: Let There Be Carnage starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams. We chat about the film’s lean runtime, stepping into the director chair for the sequel of an established franchise, working with Marvel and some wonderful Lord of the Rings memories.

Also on this week’s show, Paul Thomas Anderson dropped a trailer for Licorice Pizza, and we review a number of films hitting theaters/streamers this week including The Many Saints of Newark, Titane, The Guilty, and of course, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

00:05:47 - Weekly Poll

00:09:21 - Andy Serkis Interview

00:46:59 - Licorice Pizza Trailer

00:57:40 - The Many Saints of Newark Review

01:04:39 - The Guilty Review

01:11:11 - Venom: Let There Be Carnage Review

01:20:59 - Our Favorite Autumn Movies

01:44:52 - Outro

