The drawback is that all of those ideas have to be packaged in what essentially operates as an origin story – which is to say it plays out a narrative that is less about being clever and complex by itself, and instead is present more as a tool for the film to say what it wants to say about its complicated protagonists and their place in the world. It has a hampering effect when reflecting on The Old Guard as a whole, but it’s more than serviceable, and it takes the appropriate steps to set up a sequel with great potential.