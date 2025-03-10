Andor’s Creator Shares Which Star Wars Character Will Have A ‘Hellacious’ Time In Season 2, And I Sympathize So Much
As if they haven't already been through enough.
It’s been a long wait for Andor Season 2, with Season 1 wrapping back in November 2022. Fortunately, that wait won’t last too much longer, as the upcoming Star Wars TV show is finally set to arrive on the 2025 TV schedule in late April. Mom Mothma is among the many characters fans who have a Disney+ subscription will reunite with, but if you thought things were doing to get easier for Genevieve O'Reilly’s character in this next season, think again. In fact, Andor creator Tony Gilroy describes what’s ahead for her in Season 2 as “hellacious,” as if I wasn’t already sympathizing with Mothma enough.
During Andor Season 1, Mon Mothma was still serving as the senator from Chandrila, but she was also secretly raising funds for the Rebel Alliance, with Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael being one of her main contacts. But as Tony Gilroy, who helmed the Rogue One reshoots and is the mastermind behind Andor, explained to EW, we’re coming up to the period of Star Wars history where she’s forced to leave the Senate and become one of the Rebellion’s public figures:
After Watching Andor Season 2’s Trailer, I Wonder If The Star Wars Show Will Deliver A Key Reveal For Forest Whitaker’s Character I’ve Been Waiting For Since Rogue One
Ben Mendelsohn’s Rogue One Character Is Returning For Andor Season 2, And I’m Delighted To Learn About Who He’ll Clash With In The Star Wars Series
Those who watched Star Wars Rebels will remember in Season 3 that the main characters were tasked with transporting Mon Mothma to safety after the Empire started hunting for her when she spoke out publicly against Emperor Palpatine. Andor Season 2 will show the lead-up to that, though that’s far from the only problem on her plate. Let’s also not forget that in Season 1, Mothma had to contend with strained relationships with both her husband and daughter. While O'Reilly’s character has already made arrangements for her husband to take the fall if the Empire discovers discrepancies in her financial accounts, her daughter showing an interest in Chandrilan courtship tradition isn’t as easily handled.
Going back to Mon Mothma getting on the Empire’s bad side in Andor Season 2, Tony Gilroy also had the following kind words to say about Genevieve’s O'Reilly’s performance in this Disney+ Star Wars show:
Because Andor Season 2 will jump forward a year every three episodes, by the time the show is done, Mon Mothma will be where we find her shortly before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope. Meaning, her political career in the Empire has long since concluded and now she’s one of the Rebellion’s leading figureheads. We know she’ll make it through to the end of the Galactica Civil War and become Chancellor of the New Republic, as seen in Ahsoka, but I know it’ll be rough watching her endure even more hardship during this final batch of Andor episodes.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).
Expires March 30
Andor Season 2 premieres April 22 on Disney+, with three episodes being released weekly until May 13. On Star Wars’ film side of things, The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters on May 22, 2026.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Daisy Ridley Reveals Concern About Star Wars Return As Rey, And She’s Got A Point
5 Reasons Why I Couldn't Be Happier After Seeing That Trailer For Season 2 Of Andor