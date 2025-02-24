After Watching Andor Season 2’s Trailer, I Wonder If The Star Wars Show Will Deliver A Key Reveal For Forest Whitaker’s Character I’ve Been Waiting For Since Rogue One

If it feels like a long time since Andor premiered, that’s because by TV standards, it has been. Star Wars fans with a Disney+ subscription took in the first half of Cassian Andor’s prequel story from September-November of 2022, and two and a half years will have passed by the time Season 2 arrives on the 2025 TV schedule. Fortunately, there’s only two months to go until the wait concludes, and following the release of the first Andor Season 2 trailer, I also wonder if the Star Wars series will finally show an important event in Saw Gerrera’s life that I’ve been wondering about since Forest Whitaker first played him in Rogue One.

Before I start discussing my theory, let’s watch the preview for the next batch of Andor episodes on the upcoming Star Wars TV shows slate, which will chronicle the four years between the end of Season 1 and where we find Diego Luna’s character at the start of Rogue One:

From the return of Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO, to spending more time with Andor mainstays like Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael and Denise Gough's Dedra Meero, this trailer teases a lot to look forward to in Season 2. However, it was the shot at the top of this article and the scene that concludes the trailer that has me suspecting that Andor is going to show how Saw Gerrera’s lungs were damaged.

You’ll recall that in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Saw’s armored suit had a breath mask attached from which he frequently took in supplementary oxygen. However, we never learn why he has so much trouble breathing, and it ultimately doesn’t really matter since Saw was killed on Jedha shortly after reuniting with Jyn Erso. Furthermore, in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: The Bad Batch (voiced in those two shows by Andrew Kishino), Star Wars Rebels, the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Andor Season 1, Saw has no issue breathing. So what happened to his lungs?

If you look closely at the end of the Andor Season 2 trailer, Saw Gerrera doesn’t have the breathing mask attached to his clothes, but he saying inspiring words to someone wearing a breathing apparatus. If I had to guess, this episode will see Saw being exposed to some kind airborne substance that eats away at his lungs so much that he’ll never be able to breathe unassisted again. That explains why the other person has that apparatus on: they were able to protect themself in time, Saw wasn’t.

Assuming I’m correct, I’m curious to see when this will occur in Andor Season 2, which premieres April 22. Until then, feel free to keep yourself occupied in a galaxy far, far away by streaming the Star Wars movies in order or any of the other Star Wars TV shows on Disney+.