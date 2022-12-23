Daniel Craig Drops F-Bomb Sharing What It Was Like Wearing Stormtrooper Armor In Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Did you happen to catch Daniel Craig the last time you were watching the Star Wars movies in order? Don’t be disheartened if you didn’t, because the James Bond star’s face hasn’t actually popped up in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, Craig cameoed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as a stormtrooper, and the actor recently dropped an F-bomb while sharing what it was like for him to wear the stormtrooper armor.

For those who need a refresher, Daniel Craig’s character, designated FN-1824, was the stormtrooper who was assigned to guard Daisy Ridley’s Rey, who’d been captured by Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. However, after a few failed attempts, the young woman successfully used a Jedi mind trick to force FN-1824 to unlock her restraints, exit the room and leave his blaster behind. After Josh Horowitz jokingly inquired if FN-1824 would get a spinoff while he was interviewing Craig, the actor said the following about how he came aboard Star Wars: The Force Awakens and how uncomfortable it was to be stuck in the stormtrooper armor for a day:

Ben Dixon, who’s AD’d our movies, and I was on Pinewood because I was doing fittings, and I just said, ‘Yeah, can I get a part in this?’ And he went, ‘Yeah!’ I was like, ‘You can get me a part in this?’… The next day, I’m in a fucking suit. They do not fit. This is a terrible story. All I remember is I had to wear this suit all day, and I couldn’t feel my hands at the end of the day. And I thought, ‘God, these poor people have to wear them in the desert.’ Kudos to these people.

Daniel Craig only had to wear stormtrooper armor for one day, so yes, he should consider himself fortunate that he wasn’t one of these extras who had to sweat it out for days on end in the deserts of countries like Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates. Even John Boyega, who debuted in The Force Awakens as renegade stormtrooper Finn, had to wear that armor for a long amount of time, including during the scene when Finn emerges from the TIE Fighter wreckage on Jakku. Had Craig scored a main role in one of the Star Wars movies, he likely wouldn’t have been on board for playing one of those characters who keeps their helmet and armor on most of the time, or else a lot more f-bombs surely would have been dropped.

The good news for Daniel Craig is that because he was covered in stormtrooper armor for those hours, there could come a day when he’s cast in a leading role for a Star Wars project where people see his face. After all, Andy Serkis played Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi through motion capture, and earlier this year he appeared in three episodes of Andor (which can be watched with a Disney+ subscription) as Kino Loy. With his time as James Bond over, in the periods when he’s not busy playing investigator Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out movies, taking part in another Star Wars movie or a Star Wars TV show would be a great way to expand his blockbuster franchise presence.

Netflix subscribers will be able to watch Daniel Craig reprise Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery starting tomorrow, December 23. Star Wars fans can look forward to The Bad Batch Season 2 premiering on January 4, followed by The Mandalorian Season 3 on March 1.