Hayden Christensen And Rosario Dwason Reunite During The Ahsoka Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
The fan-favorite series joins Star Wars Celebration.
We are here at Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan to report live on all the big news on upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows coming out of the convention! After Friday's festivities kicked things off with a panel for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie that officially announced Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie and the Lucasfilm Animation panel revealed an upcoming Darth Maul series. Plus, earlier on Saturday we caught the Andor Season 2 panel.
This one is going to be all about Ahsoka just ahead of Season 2 filming which is set to premiere for those with a Disney+ subscription sometime in the future. We'll provide all the updates from the panel here.
We're seated at the Celebration Stage after briefly talking to Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration's press line! We can't wait to see fans react to this exciting panel.
The panel has opened up with a video showcasing Ahsoka's viral success with a huge emphasis on fans. Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Rosario Dawson have made their way on stage to talk about the series. Dawson got a big standing ovation when she appeared.
Filoni has started the conversation by sharing how the series is inspired by Princess Mononoke. The markings on her face even have a reference to the Hayao Miyazaki movie.
They are talking about George Lucas visiting the set of Ahsoka during a pivotal fight scene between her and Diana Lee Inosanto''s Morgan Elsbeth. It stressed Filoni out big time because he only had one day to shoot it, but of course it was a huge honor for him to be there with them.
Dave Filoni is talking about how he made Ahsoka in a way where audiences can watch it without knowing her past in prior shows. He compared it to A New Hope, which started things off at Episode 4 Filoni recalled being a kid seeing the first Star Wars for the first time and being confused about there not yet being episodes 1-3, which we wouldn't get for thirty more years.
Hayden Christensen has made his way to the stage to an eruption of applause from audiences. He too got a standing ovation, and tons of fans were yelling their love for him in the audience.
They are taking about Ariana Greenblatt playing a young Ahsoka in Season 1. Her presence on set made Filoni "question" his "reality" because he got to see young Ahsoka Tano in the flesh.
Christensen spoke to returning for Ahsoka being a really "compelling" time in his life, and he found it to be "too much fun" to return to the part in this era of his life. Christensten also really liked having a "new look" during his return. Filoni said "no one" swings like a lightsaber like him.
