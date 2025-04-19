Hayden Christensen And Rosario Dwason Reunite During The Ahsoka Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog

Refresh

We're seated at the Celebration Stage after briefly talking to Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration's press line! We can't wait to see fans react to this exciting panel.

The panel has opened up with a video showcasing Ahsoka's viral success with a huge emphasis on fans. Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Rosario Dawson have made their way on stage to talk about the series. Dawson got a big standing ovation when she appeared. Filoni has started the conversation by sharing how the series is inspired by Princess Mononoke. The markings on her face even have a reference to the Hayao Miyazaki movie. (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

They are talking about George Lucas visiting the set of Ahsoka during a pivotal fight scene between her and Diana Lee Inosanto''s Morgan Elsbeth. It stressed Filoni out big time because he only had one day to shoot it, but of course it was a huge honor for him to be there with them.

Dave Filoni is talking about how he made Ahsoka in a way where audiences can watch it without knowing her past in prior shows. He compared it to A New Hope, which started things off at Episode 4 Filoni recalled being a kid seeing the first Star Wars for the first time and being confused about there not yet being episodes 1-3, which we wouldn't get for thirty more years.

Hayden Christensen has made his way to the stage to an eruption of applause from audiences. He too got a standing ovation, and tons of fans were yelling their love for him in the audience. (Image credit: Disney+)