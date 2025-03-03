Ewan McGregor Gave Some Funny Advice To His Young Star Wars Co-Star While Trying To Get Through A Scene (And I’m Impressed It Worked)

News
By
published

Wise words from Master Obi Wan.

Obi-Wan telling Anakin &quot;good job&quot; in the colosseum during Attack of the Clones
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Acting as an art form is hilarious at times when you hear stories from the behind the scenes. Even for adult actors, sometimes you have to find a really weird angle to get that perfect expression for a shot, so I can’t even imagine the mental gymnastics one would have to go through when you’re a child actor. Luckily, many performers seem to be very forthcoming with advice, especially for their younger co-stars. Ewan McGregor shared some advice he gave to a young co-star in the making of Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones, and it's impressive that it worked as well as it did.

During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, McGregor was asked about a scene he had with Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in the 2002 Star Wars blockbuster. For those who can’t remember it specifically or want to pull the movie clip up and watch it later, the moment in question is when Obi Wan goes to Camino to hunt down Jango Fett and encounters his young clone. According to McGregor, the young actor had a bit of trouble expressing the right emotion, saying,

George [Lucas] was asking [Daniel] to — basically, he wanted him to be suspicious of me. The door opens, and I’m standing there and he had to be suspicious of me a bit. And George wasn’t — he wasn’t making himself clearer. And poor Daniel, who’s only a kid at the time, he was just trying all the wrong things.

McGregor, while unable to remember the name of his co-star or the original scene when addressed on the show, was able to recollect his advice well. His nugget of wisdom went as follows:

So, I just took him aside, and I said, ‘When the door opens, just imagine like I’ve done a terrible fart.’ And he looked at me, and he went, ‘What?’ I went, ‘Just try it.’ So I open the door, and he went [makes scowly face], and that’s the scene [they went with].

Hearing the anecdote, I obviously laughed (like everyone else on the panel). It’s pretty funny, because again, actors are able to get the perfect reactions from the most bizarre places. That’s nothing new, but like the rest of the panel, I also erupted in laughter when the ‘punchline’ hit and they threw up a shot from the scene:

Boba Fett leering at Obi-wan in Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Among sharing his behind-the-scenes shenanigans, McGregor has opened up about his involvement in the prequels, and their polarizing reception over the years. He has previously shared that the early 2000s were rough for him, something that co-star Hayden Christensen also shared his feelings on. Following the release of the Disney+ series Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi, there has been a kind of resurgence of the people who did like the original prequels. Christensen has said that there has been ‘vindication’ for his previous work.

While recently some works in the Star Wars franchise have been struggling to find its audience, cast members like McGregor have been vocal not just about their involvement but also their hope for the projects going forward. And that is very refreshing to see and hear as someone who grew up watching every Star Wars movie in order properly and backwards if the mood struck me but have been feeling like recent entries have some missteps.

Feelings about the prequels aside, I’m now going to be sharing the story of McGregor’s advice to Daniel Logan every time I rewatch Episode II. And right in time for May the 4th nonetheless. I think I found my 'hey did you know' for a new franchise.

Lysa Rodriguez
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about star wars
Darth Vader in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Lucasfilm’s Kathleen Kennedy Sets The Record Straight On Those Retirement Rumors, But I’m More Excited About The Star Wars Movie Updates She Shared
Samuel L. Jackson in a Jedi robe, holding his light saber forward in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Samuel L. Jackson Has Seen The Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Anniversary Poster, And He Is As Pumped Up As I Am
Rob Lowe talks Owen Strand&#039;s best moments on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Rob Lowe Shares Thoughts About Sex Scenes Being Viewed As ‘Brave’ Now, And I See His Point
See more latest
Most Popular
Rob Lowe talks Owen Strand&#039;s best moments on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Rob Lowe Shares Thoughts About Sex Scenes Being Viewed As ‘Brave’ Now, And I See His Point
Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog
Disney+ Canceled The Princess And The Frog Series, And I'm Not Surprised But I Am Disappointed
the bridgertons looking shocked on bridgerton season 3
I Already Knew Uggs Were Making A Comeback, But I Had No Idea The Bridgerton Cast Was So Involved
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Fans Were All Over Sydney Sweeney’s Sweet Pink Oscars Party Look, But There’s One Fan Comment That’s Taking The Cake For Me
Happy Hogan looking confused while talking to Deadpool
I’d Always Wondered About The Deadpool And Wolverine Scene With Happy Hogan, But Marvel Fans Made Some Great Points
Gemma in red dress and hairband in Severance Season 2
Severance's Dichen Lachman Addresses How Long Lumon Has Been Watching Mark And Gemma, And I Can't Believe I Missed The Easter Egg She Pointed Out
Chris Rock hosting the 2016 Oscars.
Would Chris Rock Ever Host The Oscars Again? 3 Years After Getting Slapped By Will Smith Live On The Air, He Gets Candid
Ruby and James standing next to each other on Maxton Hall.
’We Promise The Wait Will Be Worth It.' Amazon Finally Shares New Details About Maxton Hall Season 2’s Release, But I Wish There Was More
Pete Davidson and Jennifer Coolidge in Riff Raff.
Jennifer Coolidge Recalls An On-Set Encounter She Had With Pete Davidson That Makes The ‘Unpredictable’ Comedian Sound Like A Boss
Kim Kardashian in The Kardashians Season 6 trailer.
'Swimberly.' Kim Kardashian Debuts New Swim Line, And Teeny Tiny, Itty Bitty Bikini Is The Only Correct Description