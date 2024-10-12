Ewan McGregor Reveals Hopes For Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, And I Totally Agree

In an era where even series from major franchises like Star Wars are having a hard time finding an audience, getting a second season of anything is seemingly like a long shot. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ was only ever presented as a limited series, indicating that a second season wasn’t specifically planned, but Ewan McGregor is up for returning, and he even has an idea of what he wants to do with it.

While there are no specific plans for another season of the Star Wars Disney+ series as far as we know, Ewan McGregor has been more than open about the fact that he would like to return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi at some point in the future. Speaking with Comicbook.com, McGregor revealed some specific things he would love to do if he had the chance. Interestingly, one of them involves taking the character back in time and doing a live-action story set during The Clone Wars. The actor said…

There’s a couple of things. I’d quite like to wear that armor. I was speaking to someone earlier from the Clone Wars. I think that’s something I would enjoy.

Seeing The Clone Wars in live-action certainly has appeal. We only ever saw the events depicted in animation, so seeing Ewan McGregor decked out in armor in live-action would surely be fun to see for fans.

And it certainly wouldn’t be the first time we’d seen the animated universe of Star Wars appear in live-action. Rosario Dawson, of course, has appeared as Ahsoka Tano in live-action, her character was originally introduced in The Clone Wars series as well. The Ahsoka series brought several characters from the animated Rebels series into live-action as well.

It’s an interesting idea if for no other reason than such an idea would set a new live-action Obi-Wan story before the events of the series we already have. Part of the reason that the DIsney+ series worked chronologically was that it had been so long since prequel trilogy that Ewan McGregor was the right age for a story set about a decade prior to iStar Wars: A New Hope.

A story set earlier would likely mean de-aging McGregor via CGI. The actor says he’s more than willing to do that, but it would mean one of the most extensive uses of the technology we’ve seen to date. Traditionally that sort of CGI is used for only a few scenes or is limited to secondary characters. De-aging which would be in essentially every shot of a series or movie would be a first.



One thing that a live-action Clone Wars story would do, that Ewan McGregor also seems excited about, is that it would bring Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan together again. Christensen returned for flashback scenes in the Obi-Wan series and donned the Darth Vader mask as well, but seeing them be Jedi together again would be great.

That’s certainly something that a lot of fans would get behind. At this point, more live-action Obi-Wan is nothing more than theoretical. Still considering the first series was a success, it’s hard to imagine that another adventure for Obi-Wan isn’t at least being considered.