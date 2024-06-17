Hearing From Star Wars Fans In The Early 2000s Was ‘Rough.’ Ewan McGregor Opens Up About What's Changed In The Time Since

Over the past several years, the Star Wars franchise fandom has truly started to embrace the once-polarizing prequel series. The returns of Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor to the franchise in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka have been highlights of recent entries. Not only have fans celebrated their adorable reunions on and off-screen but this period of time has marked "vindication" for the prequels. Of course, years prior, the early 2000s were a tumultuous time for the fandom, and no one understands this better than McGregor himself. Recently, the beloved Jedi Master actor opened up about how "rough" that time was and how perceptions have changed.

The Star Wars prequels, beginning with The Phantom Menace in 1999, followed by Attack of the Clones in 2002, and concluding with Revenge of the Sith in 2005, were initially met with mixed to negative reactions from critics and older fans. As someone who has watched the Star Wars movies in order countless times, there are aspects that some consider better than the sequel trilogy; these films were a significant departure from their predecessors. In a recent interview with LA Times , Ewan McGregor recalls the difficult period following the release of these films:

We made the film for kids, but we didn’t hear from them then because they were kids and there was no Instagram, no social media. They didn’t have a voice like they do now. All we had was the critics and the noise of the people who didn’t like it. But those kids have grown up, and those movies are now their Star Wars trilogy. It’s nice for me, that. Because at the time, the reaction was rough.

The Moulin Rouge! star’s sentiments reflect the frustration many involved in the prequel trilogy felt. The backlash was significant and vocal, often overshadowing the intention behind the films. Critics and older fans were relentless, focusing on what they perceived as flaws in the story, character development and George Lucas’ heavy use of CGI.

This isn’t the first time Ewan McGregor has opened up about his experience with the 90s revival of the Star Wars saga. Earlier this year, the Trainspotting actor explained that the early criticism was harsh, making it challenging to stay enthusiastic about filming two more movies after the backlash that The Phantom Menace faced.

However, as time has passed, children of the early millennium, like myself, who grew up watching the prequel series, have begun to express their love for the first three chronological episodes. The advent of social media platforms has allowed these now-adults to share their positive experiences and nostalgia openly. This shift has been a balm for the Doctor Sleep actor and others who worked on the films, as they now see the impact and love these movies hold for a new generation of fans. This may be partially why Hayden Christensen found it cool to wear his Anakin costume again , marking his return to the series that was once so hard on him in particular.

Ewan McGregor's reflections on the changing tides of Star Wars fandom offer a fascinating insight into how time and perspective can alter the reception of art and media. The prequels' initial rough reception has transformed into a cherished chapter of the universe for countless people, embraced by a generation with the platforms to voice its appreciation.

As the franchise continues to evolve, with upcoming Star Wars films and TV series on the horizon, it's clear that the stories and characters introduced in the prequels will remain a beloved part of the saga.