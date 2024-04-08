Exclusive Star Wars: The Bad Batch Clip Sees Clone Force 99 Outrunning The Empire In A Turbo Tank

While Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes place at the beginning of the Empire’s reign across the galaxy, echoes of the Clone Wars are continually felt through the series accessible to Disney+ subscribers, and I don’t just mean through its many clone characters. Last month, Asajj Ventress returned to test Omega’s sensitivity to the Force, and Season 2 revisited this era by taking viewers back to Count Dooku’s castle and bringing back Gungi. Now, as you’ll see in this exclusive Bad Batch clip CinemaBlend is debuting for Season 3’s 12th episode, we’re getting to see Clone Force 99 use a turbo tank, one of the Republic’s most heavy-duty vehicles from the Clone Wars, to outrun the Empire.

This action sequence was teased in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer, and now we have a little more context for what’s happening. Events in “Juggernaut,” which premieres on Wednesday, will see Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair somehow commandeering a turbo tank, officially known as the HAVw A6 Juggernaut, during the course of one of their missions. But that doesn’t leave them in the clear, as the trio are being pursued by some Low Altitude Assault Transports, better known as Republic Gunships during the Clone Wars, and the stormtroopers aboard them.

The good news is that Wrecker manages to shoot down one of the gunships and Hunter is able to shake off the stormtroopers that land atop the turbo tank. The bad news is their cannons are taken out in the process, the remaining gunship knocks out their controls, and as Wrecker oh so observantly points out, they’re running out of road. That’s where the clip ends, though if you’ve seen the trailer, you know that Wanda Sykes’ Phee will fly in to help bail them out of this mess.

As for why Clone Force 99 is in a position where they needed to get onto a turbo tank, that’s unclear, although it presumably is tied to having to once again find Omega. At the end of last week’s “Point of No Return,” the young girl turned herself back over to the Empire so that the people of Pabu would be spared, and so her brothers would be able to track her back to Tantiss. Unfortunately, Crosshair’s attempt to shoot a tracker onto the ship that took her away failed, so they’ll need to get creative in order to discover her location.

Find out what happens in the rest of "Juggernaut" this Wednesday on Disney+.