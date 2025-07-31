After Seeing Superman, I Decided To Finally Watch Season 1 Of Peacemaker. I Don't Love The Show, But I'm Excited To See Where He Goes In The New DCU

Full disclosure, I tuned out of the DC Extended Universe before Peacemaker Season 1 dropped, so I didn’t rush to watch it with my HBO Max subscription. That lack of enthusiasm persisted until I had kind of forgotten about the show. After seeing Superman, the first DC Universe movie, last month and catching John Cena’s cameo, I finally sat down to watch it. I have mixed thoughts on the show, but not the character.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

I Didn’t Love The Show, But I Don’t Love Any Superhero Shows

If I’m honest, Peacemaker wasn’t my favorite show. In fact, despite loving a ton of the superhero movies, I don’t tend to get all that into any of the shows, be they DCU shows or MCU shows. Peacemaker was much the same way. It’s like a different kind of superhero fatigue. I’m not sick of the movies, but I do get bored with the shows.

Like most others, I started to tire of Peacemaker. It’s not because I wasn’t laughing, I was certainly doing that, the character is amazing. It’s not because I thought it was a terrible show, either. It’s great… for a superhero show. Eventually, though, I just got sick of it. I think it’s fair to acknowledge that this is a “me problem” and not one that is easily cured, unfortunately.

The show, and the character, are abrasive, by design, and that’s another thing that wears me out when I watch TV shows like it. I have the same problem with great shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm. Shows with that much uncomfortableness and second-hand embarrassment really start to grate on me. It doesn’t mean I don’t find Larry David or Peacemaker funny, I just can only take so much of that kind of humor before I need a break.

(Image credit: DC Studios)

I Do Love The Character And Can’t Wait For More

All that said, I really love the character of Peacemaker and John Cena’s performance as the overly-macho superhero. I love the bad language and the off-color, dark humor. It’s like a more abrasive, more “bro-y” version of Deadpool, but without the actual superpowers. He’s pretty great as a character. Cena was born to play the role, and I genuinely got excited when I saw him pop up in Superman.

Like Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool, Peacemaker is a role that no other actor would play nearly as well as Cena. A month ago, I would have said I didn’t care one way or another if he continued into the newly revamped and rebooted DCU, but now I’m finding myself yearning to find where were he will fit in.

Peacemaker Season 2 is dropping as part of the 2025 TV schedule in a few weeks, and I’m determined to watch as the episodes become available so I don’t find myself getting burned out like I did with Season 1. Maybe that will help me embrace the show like I’ve embraced the character. I really can’t wait to see how James Gunn works the character into more upcoming superhero movies, which is where I know I love him the most.