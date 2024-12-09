Looks Like Jeremy Allen White Is Joining The Mandalorian And Grogu, But I’m Honestly Shocked By The Star Wars Character He’s Allegedly Playing

Although there are many upcoming Star Wars movies in various stages of development, only one of them has a release date locked down. The Mandalorian & Grogu is due out in May 2026, with filming having concluded just days ago. Word has now come in that The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is reportedly joining the cast of The Mandalorian spinoff movie, but I’m honestly shocked to learn about the character he’s allegedly playing in the first cinematic follow-up to The Rise of Skywalker.

Originally reported on The InSneider and confirmed by outlets like Deadline, it’s being said that White will voice Rotta the Hutt, the son of Jabba the Hutt. Rotta was previously shown in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie and in an episode of the follow-up The Clone Wars TV series, where he was vocalized by David Acord. Assuming White’s casting is legit, he’s the second new actor to board The Mandalorian & Grogu, Sigourney Weaver being the first, although we don’t know who she’s playing.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

On the one hand, hearing Jeremy Allen White will be joining the Star Wars franchise is great to hear, especially considering this news comes just hours after he was nominated for another Golden Globe for his performance as Carmy Berzatto in The Bear, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. On the other hand… what? Bringing White aboard The Mandalorian & Grogu to voice a Hutt? That just sounds bizarre to me, as one of those slug-like creatures is not what would have immediately come to mind when thinking about a role White could play in a galaxy far, far away.

