Ryan Gosling Is Being Lined Up For An Upcoming Star Wars Movie, And I Already Know Who I Want Him To Reteam With In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

There are a lot of upcoming Star Wars movies in development, though so far, only The Mandalorian & Grogu has an official release date, arriving in theaters in May 2026. However, one of these unscheduled offerings has just taken a major step forward, as Ryan Gosling is being lined up as its lead actor. With this piece of information now in hand, I already know who I want the actor to reteam with in a galaxy far, far away: his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt.

Let’s go over today’s news first. Per THR, Gosling is in negotiations to star in Shawn Levy’s untitled Star Wars movie. The Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker has been attached to make this own theatrical installment for the franchise since late 2022, and his This is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project collaborator Jonathan Tropper is writing the script. No plot details have been divulged other than whatever Levy and Tropper are cooking up will not be tied to the Skywalker Saga.

Gosling’s potential involvement in this Star Wars project is described in the article as “a late-in-the-game move for Levy’s movie schedule” because he was originally next set to make that boy band movie that’s reuniting him with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Instead, if Gosling signs on, Levy will prioritize this instead, making it the first Star Wars movie to enter production after The Mandalorian & Grogu. It’s also mentioned that will be a “rare occasion” where an A-list actor is brought aboard, with one of the few other examples of this being when Liam Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in The Phantom Menace.

This will mark Ryan Gosling’s second big dive into the science fiction genre, having previously played Officer K in Blade Runner 2049. Wherever the movie ends up falling in the timeline of Star Wars movies in order, be it set in the days of the Old Republic, far after the events of the Skywalker Saga concluded, or somewhere in-between, you can be sure that a lot of people will be psyched to see Gosling lend his talents to the franchise. But as I mentioned earlier, it would be great if Emily Blunt could share more screen time with Gosling in this Star Wars movie.

Although The Fall Guy failed to make a splash at the box office last year, the David Leitch-directed blockbuster earned a lot of positive critical reception, and it ranks as one of Ryan Gosling’s best movies. It would have been great for he and Emily Blunt to reunite in a sequel, it’s doubtful that will happen given how much the first movie underperformed commercially. So instead, Shawn Levy should recruit Emily Blunt for his Star Wars movie, too. Obviously the first choice would be for them to be co-leads again, as their chemistry in The Fall Guy was one of my favorite parts of the movie. But if for whatever reason Blunt doesn’t have that much room in her schedule, then fit her into a minor role or even just a cameo. Just give me more time with these two together!

For now, I’ll just wait for official confirmation of Ryan Gosling’s casting in Shawn Levy’s Star Wars movie and any other major updates that come along. Remember that all of the Star Wars movies and TV shows can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription.