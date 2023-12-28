Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Joel Edgerton On Whether He’s Heard Anything About A Second Season Of The Star Wars Show

The Star Wars universe is still trying to find its footing on the big screen, but it has been expanding at a brisk pace on Disney+. We know that Dave Filoni has big plans for The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, but there are many more upcoming Star Wars series set to come out in 2024. One series that we haven’t heard much about regarding its future, however, is Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Mandalorian Season 4 is on the way. A second season of Andor can't get here soon enough. Another season of Ahsoka seems likely, but we know we'll see more from the title character one way or another. However, a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is much less guaranteed. As co-star Joel Edgerton recently told Slashfilm, he doesn’t know anything about the future of the show, saying…

I haven't heard. Either it's happening and they don't want me ... or it ... I don't know, I haven't, no. The short answer is no, I haven't. And I'm not even faking that I don't know.

Unlike other Disney+ series that have at least been left open to the possibility of additional seasons, Obi-Wan Kenobi was specifically called a “limited series” in its promotion, indicating that there likely weren’t any specific plans to do more than the initial story. Having said that, if somebody had a story to tell about Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems unlikely anybody would stand in the way of it, so another series is still certainly possible.

Joel Edgerton has said his role in the Star Wars prequels helped him launch his Hollywood movie career. He has certainly made good on it and doesn't really need to go back to a galaxy far, far away, but the fact that fans want to see more of him is almost certainly a good thing.

Obi-Wan Kenobi certainly could have had many more adventures in between trilogies. Ewan McGregor has said he's interested in doing more, though he's not necessarily in a big rush to do so. Whether or not it means Joel Edgerton would be involved in a theoretical future season, however, is another matter entirely. Although, the actor can guess one thing about the role if it’s ever to return. As he said…

But, if it does happen and I am in it, I'll probably be wearing brown, or some shade of brown. That's all I know.

Joel Edgerton is probably on to something here. There’s a pretty good chance that his wardrobe will be limited to brown. But who knows? Maybe in a future story, Uncle Owen would get to actually go on the adventure and get off Tatooine. It's not the craziest idea, and it could help explain why Owen is so against Luke running off.

We may not have more Obi-Wan, but 2024 will bring Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte to Disney+, and it will also bring us one step closer to the next big Star Wars movie, which is currently set for 2025.