The Mandalorian Season 4: Here's What's Been Said About Plans For The Next Season

When it comes to original Disney+ shows, there are plenty that come to mind that I love, such as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , or even some of the animated ones like Monsters at Work, but nothing has captured my attention more than The Mandalorian, created by Jon Favreau. The show, which has been going on for three seasons now, has told the story of Din Djarin, a Mandalorian who travels across the galaxy with a young Yoda-like creature named Grogu.

While Season 3 wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea, I loved the ending and couldn’t help but wonder when Season 4 was going to debut. But, lo and behold, I found that the fourth season hasn’t even been confirmed yet. While everyone and their mother has talked about how they want to continue it, neither Disney+ or Lucasfilm have come forward to confirm that another season of the hit is happening.

If you’re just as confused as I am, I’m here to help. Thankfully, there have been plenty of interviews regarding the continuation of the popular show, so here is what people have been saying about The Mandalorian Season 4.

Jon Favreau Says The Scripts Are Written

In Jon Favreau we trust , right?

In all honesty, I think we can collectively agree that Favreau is one of the biggest voices in Star Wars with the creation of this show. It ended up becoming a huge hit for the platform and since it’s been going on for three seasons with plenty of stories and cameos to love , I’d say he's on a good track.

In fact, the creator actually spoke about Season 4, and while neither the streaming platform nor Lucasfilm have confirmed that the series will continue, Favreau said that Season 4 is happening, and in an interview with BFM TV (via Variety) noted that the scripts for Season 4 are already written:

Season 4, yeah I’ve written it already. We have to know where we’re going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode. I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story.

With this in mind, we can at least look forward to the fact that Season 4 is already planned out and we won’t have to wait nearly as long as we did for Season 3.

And That Previous Seasons Of The Mandalorian Will Connect With The New Shows

Something else that gets us excited for Season 4 is that Favreau also said that the continued story of the series is going to connect with the new shows that are coming out. This includes Ahsoka , as well as The Skeleton Crew.

In the same interview from before, he talked about how there’s so much from past seasons of The Mandalorian that they have to keep in mind while producing and creating these shows, as it all needs to tie into the new series that are coming out on Disney+ as part of the Star Wars universe :

[Dave Filoni's] doing Ahsoka, which I’m producing with him. He’s the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what’s happening on other shows….Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There’s a lot more things that we’ve got to keep in mind and also stuff that we’ve built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well.

Keep in mind that most of these shows take place in the same time period – as we saw with the guest appearances of both Ahsoka and Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, and vice-versa in The Book of Boba Fett and the guest roles there. It’ll be exciting to see these stories hopefully cross more in Season 4 – and how it’ll all connect to the larger universe.

As Long As The Audience “Connects With The Characters,” The Show Will Likely Go On

Don’t worry about the show ending before you want it to, because Favreau eased fans' worries with his words once again. In an episode of Entertainment Weekly’s Dagobah Dispatch , he commented on the idea of ending the show, and said that as long as fans are still connecting with the characters and he enjoys making it, there’s no reason for it to end, at least not yet:

I don't know what would make me not enjoy doing it, especially as long as the audience is connecting with these characters. This feels like a really enjoyable moment. And I love this format of telling one chapter at a time and keeping the audience guessing, but also fulfilling certain expectations.

With that in mind, that makes me think that Season 4 most certainly might not be the end – unless Favreau decides it or fans just aren’t feeling the characters. But with how popular this show is, I have a feeling that another season is only going to continue that story we all love.

And There’s No Ending Planned Right Now

While the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian felt like it ended wonderfully, with the Mandalorians reclaiming Mandalore, and Din and Grogu off living their lives, in an interview with Total Film, Favreau admitted that there isn’t an official ending planned right now. In fact, he sees this season as the middle of a “much larger story”:

I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more.

Sign me up, because I am here for this series to go on for eleven seasons like The Walking Dead.

Jokes aside, I hope that the stories that are told are as beautiful and fulfilling as they have been for the last three seasons, and as long as Favreau keeps delivering these tales of the Star Wars universe in such perfect form, I can’t complain.