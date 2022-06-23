Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2? Here's How Ewan McGregor And Others Feel About It
Could we see more Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+?
The long awaited return of Ewan McGregor to Star Wars has now concluded with the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi arriving on Disney+ this week. The show has been called a “limited series” rather than “Season 1” by Disney, implying that there won’t be anymore of the show, but it sounds like most of the key players, including McGregor and Hayden Christensen, are interested in doing more.
While the Obi-Wan Kenobi series tells a complete story, those that enjoyed that story would certainly like to see more, and they’re not the only ones. Speaking with the GQ, Ewan McGregor very clearly states that he would like to play Obi-Wan again, saying…
Ewan McGregor has never been shy about his willingness to play Obi-Wan again following the prequels. He was asked that question countless times and he always said yes, even if it turns out he had already said yes to Disney long before the series was ever confirmed.
And McGregor isn’t the only actor willing to come back. Hayden Christensen tells the Radio Times, that he thinks there’s more to explore as Darth Vader, so while he knows this show was only meant to be limited, if asked, it sounds like he’s up for coming back. Christensen said…
Of course, if there was a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the first conversation about it would likely be between Disney and Deborah Chow, who was the showrunner and director of the series. For her part, while she doesn’t completely shut down the idea, she says she hasn’t had a chance to even think about it. She explained…
Chow’s comment came before Obi-Wan Kenobi was actually done, and now it is, so perhaps she will now start to think about it. If somebody has an idea for a story it would seem like more of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan is likely, the fans want it, the actors are interested, and Disney probably isn’t against it either. The studio seems to be doing much better with Star Wars on the small screen than the big one. Assuming that enough people watched the limited series, it seems obvious Disney would just fine with making it a bit less limited.
