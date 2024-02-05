Star Wars' Hayden Christensen And Ewan McGregor Reunited, And There Are Adorable Photos

The Star Wars family includes a number of beloved stars, from Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford to Katee Sackhoff and Daisy Ridley. Those fans of the prequel films seem to have a particularly high level of affection for Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, who played Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively. That’s why so many were thrilled when they appeared together on screen in the latter character’s eponymous limited series (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription ) back in 2022. More recently, the two actors reunited while appearing at a recent convention, and there are some sweet photos from the event that capture their meet-up.

Many notable actors were present at MEGACON Orlando 2024 last week and were able to interact with their various fans. While those interactions (many of which were chronicled on social media) were certainly lovely, I can’t get over the reunion between Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor. Both appeared at a Q&A session that was held during the Con, and there were plenty of fans present to see them. Check out the image below, which shows the two men warmly embracing each other while on stage:

(Image credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

I mean, why couldn’t Revenge of the Sith end like that? Well, as someone who’s watched the Star Wars movies in order , I guess I know why it couldn’t conclude in such a manner. That aside though, the photo above definitely gets me in my feelings, and I imagine those who were actually in attendance also felt a way upon seeing the actors together. Check out another image of them from the panel:

(Image credit: Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen first started working together within the galaxy far, far away in 2002's Episode II – Attack of the Clones. They would then reprise their respective roles in the 2005 follow-up flick, the aforementioned Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. While a number of people may have their critiques when it comes to the prequels, many seem to enjoy the camaraderie between Christensen’s Anakin and McGregor’s Obi-Wan. That was probably helped along by the fact that the stars themselves forged a firm bond off camera.

So they were both excited when they reunited for Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that reaction actually left Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy “surprised.” Based on sentiments they shared during the show’s run and afterwards, the actors seemed to relish their time working together again. Hayden Christensen found it cool to wear his Anakin costume again and, after some very light hesitation, got used to working on a Star Wars production without George Lucas . Christensen was also returned as Skywalker for Ahsoka, which brought him back together with Rosario Dawson, with whom he has a personal connection .

As for whether the Anakin actor or Ewan McGregor will return to the storied sci-fi franchise, that remains to be seen. One would hope that they might reprise their famous characters at some point in the future. And, if that doesn’t happen, I’ll certainly relish any moment in which they lovingly reunite at a public event like this latest Con.