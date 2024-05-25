Star Wars’ George Lucas Defends The Phantom Menace’s Tone After Years Of Discourse
What are your thoughts on this movie?
Chronologically-speaking, The Phantom Menace is the first of the Star Wars movies in order, but in real life, it was the space opera’s fourth theatrical entry, arriving 16 years after Return of the Jedi concluded the Original Trilogy. Although Episode I was an overwhelming financial success, making over $924 million worldwide during its initial theatrical release, it was met with mixed reviews, with one of the major criticisms being its more juvenile tone compared to its predecessors. This has prompted years of discourse over this aspect of the movie, and now the 80-year-old George Lucas, the man who created the Star Wars universe, has come to the defense of The Phantom Menace’s tone.
The first Prequel Trilogy installment marked the first time that Lucas was the director and sole writer behind a Star Wars movie since the original, now known as A New Hope, was released in 1977, and he did the same on Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. Although Lucas hasn’t been involved with the Star Wars franchise since selling Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 (aside from naming a character from The Mandalorian), naturally it’ll always be considered his crowning professional achievement. So while taking part in a discussion about his career at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was awarded with a Palme d’Or, there was a fair amount of Star Wars discussion, including him defending The Phantom Menace with the following (via THR):
George Lucas went on to argue that those who gave The Phantom Menace bad reviews (it has a 53% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and 56% Audience Score) were “critics and fans who had been 10 years old when they saw the first one” and didn’t want to watch a children’s movie. Coming out of The Phantom Menace, Jar Jar Banks earned an especially big thrashing from audiences and arguably serves as the best representation of the movie’s juvenile side, though the backlash sadly led to actor Ahmed Best nearly dying by suicide. The negative reaction to Jar Jar reminded Lucas of similar complaints that emerged from A New Hope and Return of the Jedi:
While the amount of people who rank The Phantom Menace high up on the ranking of Star Wars movies is few and far between, it still has some good moments, like Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s fight against Darth Maul, which we ranked #2 of the best lightsaber duels. For his part, George Lucas doesn’t regret targeting Episode I towards a younger demographic rather than trying to deliver something more mature simply to appeal to those who’d grown up on the Original Trilogy. With Star Wars, it’s a fine balance of both appealing to existing fans and drawing in new ones, something that resumed on the theatrical side once the Sequel Trilogy launched in 2015.
You can revisit The Phantom Menace and all the other Star Wars movies and tie-in TV shows with a Disney+ subscription. If you’d rather look to the future, then our guide of the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows has you covered on what’s slated for the coming years.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.