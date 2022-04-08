Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Offers A Hot Take On The Franchise That Might Surprise Fans

There are popular movie franchises, and then there’s the Star Wars movies . Entire generations of film fans were brought up on the galaxy far, far away, starting with George Lucas’ original trilogy. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has remained the franchise’s most vocal cheerleader, and he recently offered a hot take that might surprise fans.

Mark Hamill has played Luke Skywalker on and off for decades, and is known for sharing his perspective on the space opera on social media. Fans are delighted to have this direct communication with the franchise hero, although Hamill’s latest hot take might turn a few heads. His Twitter recently offered a unique perspective on one of the most infamous projects from the galaxy: the Star Wars Holiday Special. Check it out below,

The Star Wars Holiday Special was under appreciated. https://t.co/krf6DAnh96April 6, 2022 See more

Well, my mind is blown. While there were plenty of responses to the Twitter prompt about which Star Wars project was the most underrated, no one expected Mark Hamill to name perhaps the most infamous installment of the franchise . The Star Wars Holiday Special is was so poorly received that it’s basically impossible to find online.

The Star Wars Holiday Special originally aired back in 1978, in the midst of the original trilogy’s fame. While Life Day has remained part of Star Wars lore, the infamous special is notorious for its poor critical and fan reception. It’s been unavailable to own, resulting in a cult following. And Mark Hamill seems to think that it gets a bad rap.

While the Star Wars Holiday Special is known for all the wrong reasons, there was one aspect that fans responded to. Namely the introduction of Boba Fett , with the fan favorite bounty hunter showing up in an animated segment. The character’s reception was so warm that Fett would eventually become a character in Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. While the special isn’t available in its entirey, the Boba Fett cartoon can be streamed on Disney+.

Of course, Mark Hamill wasn’t the only notable celebrity who weighed in on an underrated entry of the Star Wars franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker recently named Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as his favorite installment in the sci-fi property. That quickly went viral, as fans shared their thoughts about the standalone film.