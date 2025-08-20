Jamie Dornan Just Proved He Still Has The Fifty Shades Of Grey Abs, And We Can Thank… Diet Coke?

Jamie Dornan has taken on fewer roles since finishing out his tenure in the role of Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey films. However, he continues to work, while fans remain flustered over his performances as Grey. One of Dornan's latest gigs proves he hasn't lost of bit of the sex appeal that made Christian so enticing either. Dornan just showed that he still has those flawless Fifty Shades abs and, believe it or not, we can attribute that revelation to none other than a Diet Coke ad.

Celebrities have long appeared in soda commercials, and they usually end up being entertaining. Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi commercial of the '80s or Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Pink's Gladiator Pepsi ad from 2004 are just a few of the spots that are forever etched in TV history. Now, Jamie Dornan is bringing his sensual vibes as a spokesperson for Diet Coke via a new commercial. His chiseled Christian Grey abs certainly don’t lie in the bloopers for his ad, which he posted to his Instagram stories:

So, if anyone asks what this Hollywood star/model has been up to, they should know that he's just making fans swoon while shirtless and casually sipping a Diet Coke. With Jamie Dornan captioning about his “unique taste,” I can’t help but say that the actor himself is the real refreshing view here, and he may exude a very “unique taste” for anyone watching.

It’s hard to believe that back in 2018, the Irish Film and Television Award winner described himself as shy in real life. Today, his confidence, as he reveals his six-pack seems to tell a different story. See Jamie Dornan show off his “perfect taste” again below:

Ooh, baby! Those push-ups the Northern Irishman did in between takes of playing Christian Grey sure did wonders for him. If an actor is going to have to go shirtless for a role and look chiseled, I'd say they should certainly try to find out what Dornan did to get swole.

Aside from seeing The Tourist star’s pecks while sipping a Diet Coke, I love the British humor that's exuded in his commercial. As onlookers watch the Hugo Boss actor cold-swimming in the lake, why not take a little Diet Coke break? On that note, watch the humorous, but sexy, soda ad for yourself below. Also, make sure to watch the end bloopers if you really want to glare at Dornan’s impressive abs:

Is it getting hot in here? But, seriously, this is fun work from Jamie Dornan, and I'm also excited to see what he has on the horizon. Dornan has projects that are set to hit streaming schedule. He'll play identical twins in the Netflix series The Undertow, and he's co-leading the heist series 12 12 12, which will eventually be available for Apple TV+ subscription holders. As his career goes on, though, it's likely that fans won't forget Dornan's performances as Christian Grey and, given his portrayal (and abs), it's not hard to understand why

Honestly, I would've never guessed that a Diet Coke ad would serve as living proof that Jamie Dornan's still got those timeless abs of his. Yet believe me when I say that I'm not mad about it. Those who'd like to relive the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise should know that the films are available to rent or buy on digital platforms.