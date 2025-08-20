Mark Hamill Was Offered A Role In The Human Centipede 2. It Didn't Go Well 'Never Enter My Life Again'
Hamill was shocked by the concept of the Human Centipede franchise.
The horror genre has been thriving for years now, but there are certain franchises that are more infamous than beloved. The Human Centipede isn't usually included in best horror movies lists, mostly thanks to its nauseating concept and unsettling imagery. It turns out that the great Mark Hamill was offered a role in the sequel... and it did not go well. Let's break it all down.
Hamill is best known for the Star Wars movies (which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription), but he takes other projects, including horror ones like Fall of The House of Usher. In an interview with EW, the 73 year-old icon revealed that he was asked to join The Human Centipede 2. He had a strong reaction to this offer, as he put it:
That was pretty cut and dry. It sounds like, upon hearing what the Human Centipede franchise was about, Hamill wanted nothing to do with Tom Six's gory property. In fact, he didn't even want to have to read the script. Considering just how disturbing the sequel Full Sequence was to watch, I think he might have made the correct decision.
The first Human Centipede followed three people who were surgically attached mouth to anus in order to become a centipede-like entity. The sequel is one of the most upsetting movies I've ever seen, as the violence and sheer amount of victims was multiplied. And seeing the great Mark Hamill included would have been wild.
Later in the same interview, Hamill spoke more about how even the biggest horror experts couldn't get through the Human Centipede films. In his words:
In the end Six would make the horror franchise into a bonafide trilogy, with a third movie ending the disturbing story for good. Hamill never joined the fun, but he's worked in horror in other ways. The beloved actor has had a varied resume, but the concept of The Human Centipede (understandably) was too strange and disgusting for him.
The Human Centipede franchise is streaming on AMC+. 2025 has been a good year for scary movies, and there are still some upcoming horror movies to look forward to.
