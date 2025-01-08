Chris Pratt, Mark Hamill, And More Stars Speak Out As California Wildfires Devastate, Lead To Evacuations

It’s been less than a full day since a small brush fire in the Pacific Palisades area of Southern California was first recognized, and even less since that fire (and three other smaller fires in the area) exploded in size and began burning out of control. While many stars have moved out of Los Angeles in recent years, most still live in and around the area and it’s not surprising that many stars are being affected by the fire, and others are thanking those trying to put it out.

Chris Pratt posted a message of prayers and thanks to Instagram last night, asking people to pray for those affected by the fires and thank the firefighters who are doing the work to try and put it out. While the actor doesn’t mention it here, he and his family are among those impacted. Pratt has a home in the Pacific Palisades area he is currently trying to sell. Last year, Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger knocked down a historic home in Brentwood, just south of the fire’s location, where they plan to build a new home.

Pratt's sentiment of support for the firefighters was echoed by The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan. He posted to Instagram a message thanking those fighting the fires and asking people to listen to those people attempting to evacuate the area.

Mark Hamill is one actor who has had a more personal impact. He reported on Instagram last night that he had to be evacuated from his home in Malibu. He has now taken up residence at the home of his daughter Chelsea, which is far enough away that it should remain safe.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are also among those who have evacuated. Both have published several posts to TikTok as the fire has worked its way closer and closer to their home. One of Pratt’s videos shows just how close the fire, which started in Topanga State Park, had gotten to civilization. It's now being reported that their home has been destroyed.

The exact number of homes that have been lost at this point is unclear, but one actress who fears she may have lost hers is Star Trek: The Next Generation star Denise Crosby. She posted to Twitter that while she had her family are safe, her home, which is over 100 years old may not have been.

#PalisadesFire I’m in the thick of it! Safe with my husband and dog, but not sure if I have a house. Keep you posted pic.twitter.com/AHZVoaUPmSJanuary 8, 2025

The fire has even brought out celebrities who have been trying to aid in the evacuation efforts. Iconic '80s actor Steve Gutenberg, mostly known for the Police Academy franchise, was spotted speaking to KTLA about the problems that residents have had evacuating due to people leaving their cars behind on major streets in the area.

Actor Steve Guttenberg helping fire crews by moving cars near Pacific Palisades brush fire - YouTube Watch On

With strong winds fanning the flames, this fire is likely to get worse before it gets better. Our thoughts are with all those evacuating and hopefully no lives will be lost from this event.