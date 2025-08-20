I've Been Dying To Know If Josh Allen Will Watch The Bills Hallmark Movie, And Someone Finally Asked Him About It

Following Hallmark’s wildly popular Kansas City Chiefs movie, the network is coming out with a follow-up for the 2025 Christmas movie season. The Buffalo Bills are next up to get the Hallmark treatment with Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story. So, knowing this, I’ve been dying to know if Bills quarterback Josh Allen will watch the film, and someone finally asked him.

Hallmark fans have been hoping for a Holiday Touchdown sequel, so it was a pleasant surprise when it was announced earlier this year that another NFL-based rom-com would indeed be happening. This time it's centered around the Buffalo Bills. Since Allen has his own high-profile love story, having married Hailee Steinfeld in May, I’ve been curious to know if he’d be tuning in. He was actually asked by USA Today Sports if he was planning on watching it and what his thoughts were on it, and I love his answer:

Yeah, I think I'll watch it. I mean, there's gonna be a lot of teammates in the movie. So, I know there were some guys that were nervous about it and had some lines. But I'm sure it's gonna turn out pretty good. So, we'll throw it on, we'll watch it.

It’s hard to predict how the film will go and how it will compare to the Chiefs' one, but knowing that Allen will be watching, and possibly with Steinfeld, makes the whole thing even better. The only thing that would really complete it is if they were to record their reactions; however, that's a far-fetched dream.

Anyway, it will also be fun to see cameos from Bills players and possibly family members in the film as well, following Mama Kelce’s cameo in the first Holiday Touchdown. I may not be a Bills fan, but this movie does have me pretty intrigued.

As of now, we only know vague details about Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story, but we do know it will follow two lifelong friends who are searching for a secret Santa and find something that "changes the game." Even though I am not a Bills fan, I am excited to see how it turns out because, regardless, it is a Hallmark Christmas movie, and I love to watch as many as I can during the holiday season. Also, knowing that I might be watching the same movie as Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld is a plus.

Meanwhile, Holiday Touchdown is not the only Hallmark sequel coming soon. Lacey Chabert’s Haul Out the Holly is getting the Halloween treatment for the threequel, with the upcoming Hallmark movie titled Haul Out the Halloween. The film will see Chabert reunite with friend and Halloweentown actress Kimberly J. Brown, who is appearing alongside Halloweentown II co-star and husband Daniel Kountz.

Whether or not Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story will be able to recreate the success and magic of A Chiefs Love Story is hard to tell, but it should be fun to see how it all turns out. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but it will premiere during Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas lineup. The wait will surely be worth it, so fans (and Josh Allen) will just have to be patient.