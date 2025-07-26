Mark Hamill Thought He’d Retire After The Rise Of Skywalker. Then Mike Flanagan Came Along
Mike Flanagan is the real MVP.
Mark Hamill is easily one of the most recognizable actors of all time, and he has more than a few notable film and TV credits to his name. Obviously, Hamill is revered for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, and he’s a prolific voice actor with countless credits under his belt. The 73-year-old actor continues to find success in the entertainment industry today but, as it turns out, he nearly retired from acting following The Rise of Skywalker. That changed, however, and fans have Mike Flanagan to thank.
CinemaBlend was fortunate enough to be present at the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the upcoming horror film The Long Walk, which is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule later this year. During the panel, Mark Hamill spoke to fans – alongside the rest of the cast and crew – about what they could expect from the dystopian flick. It was during the discussion that he also talked about why he initially decided to step away from live-action acting once the Star Wars sequel trilogy came to a close in 2019:
Honestly, it would’ve been somewhat poetic for Mark Hamill to bid farewell to acting after saying goodbye to Luke Skywalker. After all, it was Hamill’s turn as the farm boy-turned-rebel-turned-jedi that made him into a household name. Plus, as the DCAU alum stated, he would’ve continued to do some voice-over gigs. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t have been a shame not to have seen Hamill do any more on-camera work. Hamill’s career has changed, though, when he was cast in Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher:
As part of that small-screen take on Edgar Allen Poe’s famous short story (which is streamable with a Netflix subscription), Mark Hamill plays the role of family fixer and lawyer Arthur Gordon Pym, and he plays it to perfection. That isn’t the only time that Hamill would participate in a Flanagan-helmed production either. Later, Hamill and Flanagan teamed up again for the latter’s film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck, for which Hamill also received praise.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
A Disney+ subscription is worth the price for sci-fi fans, as the streamer is the go-to home for Star Wars content. Plans start at $9.99 a month, as there's a new ad-supported plan. Fans can also go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month. Also, save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a whole year.
The Joker voice actor has been more than a little busy over the past several years, as he’s taken on both live-action roles and voice-over work. Of course, he’s even since reprised Luke Skywalker in a way, as his likeness and voice were used to recreate a younger version of the character on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Hamill is now playing the Major in The Long Walk, which is a Stephen King adaptation directed by Francis Lawrence. The character serves as an antagonist and, by all accounts, he’s quite brutal.
Not only do I love that Mark Hamill is still doing on-camera work, but I also appreciate the gratitude he has for Mike Flanagan. This seems like a situation in which “game recognizes game,” and I love seeing that. I’ll also have to see Hamill in The Long Walk, which opens in theaters on September 12. Those who’d like to catch up on Hamill’s Star Wars work in the meantime can stream the films and shows on Disney+.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.