The Monkey’s Director Has A Star Wars Horror Movie Idea, And I Honestly Hope It Happens

The Star Wars universe has long been a playground for filmmakers looking to tell epic tales of heroism, adventure and galactic conflict. But what if someone took the franchise in a darker, more terrifying direction? The Monkey director Osgood Perkins has an idea for an upcoming horror movie set in the galaxy far, far away, and it would take the franchise into genuinely chilling territory—and honestly, I hope it happens.

Osgood Perkins chatted with fans during a Reddit AMA and was asked what story he’d tell if he had an unlimited budget and cutting-edge technology at his disposal. His answer was something no Star Wars fan has ever seen in a live-action production:

The collected dreams and nightmares of Darth Vader told as short stories.

Let that sink in for a moment. A horror anthology series exploring the twisted subconscious of one of cinema’s greatest scene-stealing villains? That concept alone has the potential to redefine what Star Wars storytelling can be. Tapping into Vader’s dreams and nightmares could offer an unsettling, psychological deep dive into his psyche—one filled with visions of torment, regret and fear, all wrapped in a supernatural horror aesthetic.

Horror isn’t a genre typically associated with Star Wars, but the franchise has certainly flirted with it before. Darth Vader is already one of the most terrifying figures in the history of the best sci-fi movies, often framed like a scary movie monster in films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. His slow, methodical movements, the eerie sound of his mechanical breathing and his unstoppable power make him a natural subject for a fear-driven story.

Before Disney bought Star Wars from George Lucas, they put out a few horror novels. There were zombie books like Death Troopers and Red Harvest, written by Joe Schreiber. Plus, in the mid to late '90s, they had this twelve-book series for young adults called Galaxy of Fear, which was kind of like R.L Stine’s Goosebumps. More recently, the franchise also tapped into the genre by way of the 2023 comic book crossover event Dark Droids.

So horror isn’t completely off the table. Since the Disney acquisition, though, those aforementioned stories (sans Dark Droids) are no longer canon and are considered “legends.” But with rumors that Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm, might be leaving by the end of the year, it could be a good time to shake things up and explore new directions for Star Wars.

Osgood Perkins' idea for an anthology could really dive into the mind games of being a Sith Lord. Picture Anakin Skywalker being haunted by the Jedi he took out, getting flashes of Padmé drifting away, and feeling like he’s just a puppet for the Emperor. The Force could even be shown as this creepy, Lovecraftian thing that messes with reality in ways we’ve never seen in Star Wars. Some of these flashbacks have been employed in Vader-centric comic books, but the thought of seeing them presented in live-action with Perkins overseeing the project could be truly terrifying.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This concept could also bring a fresh anthology vibe to the franchise, taking notes from shows like The Twilight Zone and Black Mirror that nail those short, spine-chilling stories. With all the rich lore in SW, there’s tons of potential for short tales about ancient Sith rituals and spooky parts of the galaxy.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Right now, though, it’s just an idea—there’s no word that Lucasfilm is working on any horror-themed projects. Still, with studios getting into genre mashups lately—like Werewolf by Night adding gothic horror to the MCU and What If… exploring zombies—it feels like the perfect time for an upcoming Star Wars movie or series to try something like this.

For now, we can enjoy the work of Osgood Perkins, whose Stephen King adaptation, The Monkey, has already hit the 2025 movie release schedule. Be sure to check your local listings for showtimes. Additionally, if you'd like to revisit all the stories told in the Galaxy Far, Far Away, you can stream them with a Disney+ subscription.