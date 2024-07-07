Upcoming Star Wars Games: New And Recent Releases

For nearly as long as I’ve been playing video games in general, I’ve been kind of specifically obsessed with Star Wars games. Whether it was stumbling upon one of the early arcade cabinets at the neighborhood washateria, playing those full-motion video PlayStation games back in elementary school, or even diving into more modern “Souls-like” games, I’ve played my fair share over the years. And while I am excited about all those upcoming Star Wars movies and shows , my jubilation is that much bigger when it comes to the franchise's promising soon-to-be-released games.

If you’re like me and have spent countless hours exploring the “galaxy far, far away,” and all those titles directly and indirectly tied to the Skywalker family tree and beyond, stick around so we can explore all the upcoming Star Wars games as well as a few recently released titles that are worth checking out (even if just out of morbid curiosity).

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (Remastered) - August 1, 2024

If you thought Jango Fett got the short end of the stick in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and have always wanted to dive deeper into his lore, then the upcoming remaster of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is the game for you. Originally released back in November 2002, this third-person action-adventure game allowed players to take on the role of the famed bounty hunter as he is tasked with tracking down a Dark Jedi, and it's a great example of a movie character getting their due in another medium.

According to a post on the PlayStation blog , this newly enhanced version of Bounty Hunter will land on modern consoles on August 1, 2024, and will feature improved textures, lighting effects, equipment, and other quality-of-life improvements. Longtime fans and newcomers alike will find something to enjoy here.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws - August 30, 2024

The time between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi on the Star Wars timeline has long been one of the most interesting periods, and this upcoming game will throw players into the middle of the turbulent stretch. Star Wars Outlaws, which was heralded as the first open-world Star Wars game by publisher Ubisoft , will follow Kay Vess, a scoundrel attempting to find a new and better life.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Star Wars Outlaws will allow players to explore various planets within the galaxy as well as travel through space as they complete their story. Engaging missions, exploration, and a massive story will give us plenty to do when the game launches on August 30, 2024.

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Star Wars: Eclipse - TBD

Quantic Dream has come out with some of the most unique and engaging video game experiences of the past decade-and-a-half with titles like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Beyond Human, and now the studio is turning its attention to Star Wars. At some point in the future, Star Wars Eclipse will take players on an epic journey with its blend of action-adventure and narrative-based game that will feature multiple characters, branching storylines, and the High Republic.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The game is still in early development according to its official website , so it might be some time before we get to see what Quantic Dream has cooking up for us.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Knights Of The Old Republic Remake - TBD

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic debuted on the original Xbox more than 20 years ago, but it’s still considered one of the best games set in the “galaxy far, far away.” At some point in the future, a remake of the role-playing game originally developed by BioWare, which went on to create the beloved Mass Effect franchise, will come to modern consoles and allow gamers to see what all the fuss is about. When, exactly? Well, no one really knows.

Despite the project bouncing from one studio to another over the years, work stopping and starting multiple times, and a lot of hearsay, it still looks like KOTR is going to happen. In April 2024 Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch told IGN the remake was “alive and well,” though he didn’t provide any further details.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Amy Hennig's Star Wars Game - TBD

Ever since Uncharted writer Amy Hennig left Naughty Dog back in 2014 there has been speculation about where she’d turn up next. And in April 2022, after many years and attempts to get a Star Wars project off the ground, Lucasfilm Games and Skydance New Media announced they were partnering for a new original game with Hennig at the helm.

There aren’t a lot of details about the game at this time, but according to StarWars.com , the game will feature an “original story in the Star Wars galaxy.” With Hennig’s knack for storytelling and adventure, we should be in for a real treat when the game finally launches.

(Image credit: EA)

Star Wars: Jedi 3 - TBD

Over the course of the past half-decade, Respawn Entertainment has created two of the best Star Wars games of all time with its two games heavily influenced by FromSoftware’s Souls series as well as classic Metroidvania titles. And now, it looks like we’ll be getting more from the Star Wars Jedi franchise now that a third game is reportedly on the way.

Cameron Monaghan, who played protagonist Cal Kestis is 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its 2023 sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was on hand for a a panel at the 2023 Ocala Comic Con (via Video Games Chronicle). There, he addressed that Respawn was working on a third title, but no other details were provided. Expect to hear much more in the future.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Hunters - Released June 4, 2024

Released on June 4, 2024, Star Wars: Hunters is a free-to-play third-person combat game that allows players to take on the role of some of their favorite characters in massive battles set in famous locations throughout the franchise. Available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices, this team-based arena shooter looks and feels a lot like Fortnite if that’s your thing.

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II - The Hidden Empire (Re-Release) - April 16, 2024

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire, which was released on the PlayStation back in 1996, has been given a re-release on modern Sony consoles, though don’t expect any quality-of-life or visual upgrades. When this full-motion video title popped up on the PS Store and on PS Plus on April 16, 2024, it provided a tripe down memory lane as you take the controls of Rookie One and fight against the Empire.

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - Released March 14, 2024

The OG Star Wars Battlefront games released in the early 2000s provided for some of the best multiplayer (and single-player) experiences of the PS2/Xbox era, and fans have long clamored for the franchise’s return. Well, they got their wish on March 14, 2024, when Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection was released on modern consoles. It’s a mixed bag though, as the remasters were incredibly buggy and hard to play upon release.

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered - Released February 28, 2024

Remember back in the ‘90s when Doom clones were a dime a dozen? Well, LucasArts even got in on the fun with Star Wars: Dark Forces, a 1995 first-person shooter where you play Kyle Katarn, a Rebel Alliance mercenary tasked with stopping the Empire’s Dark Trooper Project. A remastered version of the game was released on February 28, 2024, and can be found on all modern consoles.

(Image credit: LucasArts)

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (Re-Release) - January 16, 2024

Movie tie-in games were all the rage in the ‘90s and 2000s, and one of the most well-known titles from that craze is Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. This PlayStation game was given a re-release on January 16, 2024, giving gamers a chance to explore levels as Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Queen Amidala, and Captain Panaka. Like Rebel Assault II, this game doesn’t have any quality-of-life improvements.