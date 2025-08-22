The New Percy Jackson Just Added A Marvel Star, And I Am Pumped: 'Cats Out The Baggggg'

We may be currently waiting for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 to arrive among 2025 TV premieres this December, but the show started production on Season 3 earlier this month, and an exciting casting announcement was just made. A Marvel star is joining the streaming series to play a Greek goddess that is famously introduced in book three of the series, The Titan’s Curse. Let’s talk about it.

Dafne Keen Has Been Cast In Percy Jackson In The Olympians

20-year-old Dafne Keen, who memorably has played Laura/X-23 in Logan and more recently in Deadpool & Wolverine, has officially been cast in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Check out the announcement on Instagram:

The officially Percy Jackson account asked fans to meet “the newest stars” of the series: Dafne Keen, who is playing Artemis, along with 21-year-old actress Saara Chaudry, who will be playing Zoë Nightshade, who is one of the Hunters of Artemis. Following the announcement, Keen shared the post on her own Instagram stories with these words:

Cats out the baggggg

The Percy Jackson series has already had a lot of solid names join its regular and guest star cast list. Right now, we’re especially excited for the new characters set to appear in Season 2 like Daniel Diemer’s Tyson, Andra Day’s Athena or the trio of comedians playing the Gray Sisters: Margaret Cho, Kristen Schaal and Sandra Bernhard.

Knowing a bit more about who we can already expect from Season 3 only sweetens the deal, and it only continues Keen’s solid list of acting credits. Along with being a Marvel star, she’s been in the very underrated HBO show His Dark Materials , she was in the cancelled Star Wars series The Acolyte and is set to be in a teen horror movie called Whistle with Yellowjackets’ Sophie Nélisse next year.

What You Should Know About Artemis Before Her Season 3 Debut

Whether it’s been a long time since you read the Percy Jackson books or you haven’t had the pleasure of diving into them to begin with, let’s talk more about who Artemis is and her role in the series. In Greek mythology, Artemis is the goddess of the moon, whose twin brother is Apollo. She’s also a daughter of Zeus.

She shows up for the first time in The Titan’s Curse with the Hunters of Artemis to help Percy Jackson and his friends when they are faced with the monster known as the Manticore, which has the face of a man, body of a lion and the tail of a scorpion, which he can shoot poison spines out of. Artemis becomes a valuable ally to Percy, who shows up throughout the rest of the series, especially in very high-stakes fights.

Dafne Keen is instantly a solid pick for the goddess of the moon, and I cannot wait to see her in the role, which we imagine will debut sometime in 2026. Until then, we can anticipate Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians to debut on Disney+ this December 10.