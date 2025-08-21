I Love Alien: Earth, But It's Honestly Hurting My Heart As A Star Trek Fan

The critics agree that Alien: Earth is a thought-provoking success, and one that brings the vibes of Ridley Scott's OG classic to television in a fantastic way. Even as someone who hasn't seen every Alien movie, I enjoy what Noah Hawley has done with this series, and it's already ranking up there with some of the best sci-fi television I've seen in a long time.

That being said, as a Star Trek fan, its success is making my heart hurt. Don't get me wrong, I love what my beloved franchise is doing so far, and I eagerly await upcoming Trek projects in the future, but damn would it have been nice had executives been able to bring Alien: Earth's creator into the fold when there was a chance.

Alien: Earth's Biggest Triumph Is Bringing Ridley Scott's Alien Aesthetic To Television

For those who haven't checked out Alien: Earth yet, perhaps the biggest compliment I can pay it is how it evokes the aesthetic of the best sci-fi movie of all time without it feeling too dated. Filming with practical effects and using classic methods mixed with modern techniques plays a significant role in that, but describing it can't do it justice. These little things aren't a replacement for a good story, but they do make all the difference in making me love the series that much more when watching.

It's Success Has Me Wondering If Noah Hawley's Trek Movie Could've Done The Same For Its Movies

Based on what I've seen in Alien: Earth and his work in FX's Legion, Noah Hawley is a fan of blending the old with the new. I have to wonder then that if he could've done the same with his pitched Star Trek movie, blending new storytelling ideas alongside the classic aesthetic of film from the TOS era.

I should note that we don't know what Hawley had planned for his Star Trek movie, which ultimately was scrapped. Hawley has said his idea was wholly original, which was part of the reason it was scrapped, with Paramount executives not wanting to diverge too far from its previous projects. We also heard that Cate Blanchett might've been involved, which makes me all the more curious about what this movie could've been.

Could Alien: Earth's Acclaim Convince Paramount To Reconsider Noah Hawley's Trek Movie?

If Alien: Earth continues to captivate audiences and Noah Hawley's successful streak of television continues, does it open the door back up for his Star Trek movie? I want to think so, especially at a time when it feels the company is very deliberate about not greenlighting a lot of content at the moment.

If the Star Trek franchise is looking to bring in someone who has a new vision for how Starfleet and all shows related to it should look, Hawley would be a great choice. That said, I love what Alex Kurtzman has done in his tenure at Paramount+ and all he's done to bring television back, and would also be content with him keeping that position.

I'm fully on board with Paramount hitting Noah Hawley back up about making a Star Trek movie at some point down the line, provided he's not too preoccupied with Alien: Earth. Let's hope the ship hasn't sailed on that opportunity, because I love all that he's doing with the FX series, and I see it enjoying a long life on television if it maintains the quality we've seen so far.

I'm especially on board if he's planning on doing something that incorporates the visual aesthetic of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, or similar movies of that era. I think the franchise as a whole is always so focused on modernizing and updating costumes so vastly that seeing the classic looks could still play today could inspire some real change in the franchise we haven't seen in a while.

We'll see if it ever happens, and continue to enjoy Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is the time to catch up for those who haven't had a chance to do so yet, because this is a sci-fi series you don't want to miss.