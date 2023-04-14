Why The Mandalorian's Latest Episode Has Me Super Suspicious Of One Character

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for The Mandalorian Season 3 episode "The Spies." Read at your own risk!

The Mandalorian might've been off to a slow start in Season 3, but the Disney+ series really pushed the pedal to the metal during "The Spies." This episode gave us the return of Moff Gideon, as well as a tease of Grand Admiral Thrawn and other goings on within the remnants of The Empire. It also might've hinted at a major reveal that wasn't so obvious, and after seeing it, let's just say I'm more suspicious of The Armorer than I was before.

For the record, I only just recently wrote about how The Armorer has given me villainous vibes from the jump. Now, after "The Spies," I'm ultra suspicious of her intentions and how much we really know about her character and her role in The Mandalorian as a whole for the following reasons.

The Episode Was Called "The Spies"

If you revisit this episode of The Mandalorian with your Disney+ subscription, you'll notice that the episode was called "The Spies." If you actually watch the episode, however, outside of an appearance by Katy O'Brian's Elia Kane (who helped lay the groundwork for Gideon's return earlier in the season), we didn't see any other spies. So did Star Wars make an error with its title in making it plural?

My guess is no, and that the title is deliberately called "The Spies" because it's tipping viewers off that there is another spy operating in secret on The Mandalorian. As for who that may be, I mentioned I already had my suspicions about The Armorer's true intentions. This episode only made that worse following its conclusion and has me more or less convinced she's the other spy in the mix.

The Armorer Was Conveniently Away During The Capture

The Mandalorian ended with Din Djarin's capture, Paz Vizsla likely dead, and Bo-Katan and the newly-equipped Grogu making a narrow escape with the rest of the covert. What started as a mission to establish a presence on Mandalore quickly fell apart when Gideon took control with his Beskar-armored troopers. Meanwhile, The Armorer was able to leave the scene and presumably make it back to the ship unscathed. If Gideon knew of their arrival, wouldn't he have put something in place to intercept her?

We don't know a lot about The Armorer, and to be quite honest, it doesn't seem like Din or Bo-Katan do either. Paz Vizsla seemed to spend a solid amount of time with her, but now that he's seemingly dead, the characters have lost someone who might've had info exposing any time she might've spent off-world or in secret communication with others.

It also needs to be said that Beskar is typically only worked on by Mandalorian armorers, so the ability to meld it is a closely guarded secret. Did Moff Gideon obtain that secret between his arrival on Mandalore and fashion armor for himself and his troops, or did someone do it for him? I have my theories, but the only think we can reasonably suspect is that there's far more to this story than we currently know.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney+ (opens in new tab) on Wednesdays. It seems like the seeds are being planted for this corner of the Star Wars universe alongside a lot of other stuff for the franchise, so be sure to rewatch this episode and others for clues about what's ahead.