Wednesday’s Creator Revealed Who ‘The Ultimate Wild Card’ In Part 2 Is, But There’s Another Season 2 Character I’m More Worried About

While not the ratings-crushing global phenomenon that its first season was, Wednesday’s second season is still being watched by millions of viewers who are likely in the same boat wondering where the story will go when Part 2 is finally available to stream via Netflix subscription. The first four episodes went deeper and darker, with new recruit Steve Buscemi’s headmaster no doubt embroiled in illicit activities alongside the rest of Nevermore’s weirdness. But the showrunners point to another character being the ultimate wild card, as it were.

Season 2’s fourth installment not only solved the LOIS mystery and identified the secret Avian, but also capped off with Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday being thrown to her not-quite-death by Hunter Doohan’s hulked-out Hyde after the creature killed Christina Ricci’s Laurel. It was a quite hectic way to set up the back half of the season, although I think I’m a tad more worried about Enid than Tyler’s monster mashing. Still, let’s see what the co-creators are teasing for Part 2's arrival on the 2025 TV schedule.

It sounds like Tyler in Hyde-mode could continue to make for an deadly era for Nevermore and Jericho. Here's how co-showrunner Alfred Gough explained it to EW:

Now you've let out Tyler, and he's very plainly stated what he wants to do. So I think that's something else that then needs to be dealt with. And then who is he without a master? He's the ultimate wild card, and Wednesday is responsible for that. It'll all have ramifications. Alfred Gough

Obviously calling a giant bug-eyed monster a wild card makes sense, seeing as how there isn't a whole lot to compare it to in the real world. But I dare say the discovery of Frances O'Connor's Willow Hill patient makes for a close second, given she's theorized to be playing Tyler's mother. (The dress the character is wearing when she's saved matches up with the one Tyler's mom is wearing in that home video Sheriff Galpin watched.)

In effect, though, Tyler learning he'd been locked in the same place as his mother would indeed have an effect, making Hyde even more of a wild card. Well-played, Gough. Well-played.

Hunter Doohan teased Hyde's newfound freedom somewhat more gleefully, saying the back four episodes are "gonna be so fun" now that his character's inner beast is back "out in the world."

But Hey, What About Enid, Though?

Though no one can know for sure whether or not Hyde's random acts of monstrosity will have a direct impact on Enid's health and well-being, there is the chance that he could be responsible for putting her in the grave Wednesday saw in her vision. Even if another character or event is the case, though, there's 100% still reason to worry, unless it's bizarrely revealed in Episode 5 that Wednesday's prophetic powers are only working with a 25% success rate. The black tears aren't a coincidence, though, which bodes terribly for Emma Myers' sunshine-y werewolf. Here's how she reacted to the premiere's graven reveal:

I got the first episode a few months before we started shooting, and I got to the end and I was like, 'Um, nobody talked to me about this.’ I remember writing my team an email being like, 'I think I might die, just a heads up.' Emma Myers

Surely co-showrunner Miles Millar can shed more optimistic light on this situation, right? Well...

You should still be very worried for Enid. Miles Millar

Dangit! Not that I really expected him to soothe any and all worries for her. If I'm being at my most hopeful, I have to think that when Enid's grave marker reveal happens, a non-fatal explanation will be involved. Like, an empty grave and tombstone were prepped to fool someone else into thinking Enid is dead. Or someone at the local tombstone factory (those exist, right?) made a terrible etching error. Or Wednesday was just having a premonition about a dream she would later have about Enid's grave.

There's only one way to find out what the answer is: to watch the episodes. Or to look up spoilers online the day after release. Okay, two, two ways to find out the answer. Ah, ah, ha. Wait, wrong gothic outcast among normies.

Sure to once again be a Top 10 maintstay when the final four episodes hit Netflix's 2025 release schedule, Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will be available to stream on Wednesday, September 3.