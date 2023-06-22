After Challenging Johnny Depp To A ‘Cage Fight,’ Elon Musk Is Now Taking The Same Tact With Mark Zuckerberg

Are you ready to, uh, rumble? Get ready folks, because we may be in for the billionaire cage fight of the century just a few months after Elon Musk challenged Johnny Depp to a similar match. I can’t believe I’m writing these words but the Twitter guy has challenged the Facebook guy to a cage fight and there is a non-zero chance that such a fight could actually happen.

This isn’t the first time the Twitter head honcho has challenged somebody to a fight, but it seems as if Mark Zuckerberg is more interested in following through than Johnny Depp ever was. How did we get to the point where a couple of billionaires are considering beating each other up?

How Elon Musk Challenged Mark Zuckerberg To A Fight

Our story begins with the news that Facebook is working on adding a new feature that would functionally work as a competitor to Twitter. Unsurprisingly, Musk is not a fan of this idea, and he took a verbal swipe at the META CEO. When somebody, jokingly, pointed out that Zuckerberg has been studying ju-jitsu of late, Musk said on Twitter he was up for a fight.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lolJune 21, 2023 See more

Under most circumstances, that would be the end of things as we would expect Mark Zuckerberg to just ignore the situation. However, that’s not what happened. When Zuckerberg caught wind of Musk’s “challenge” he dropped an Instagram post telling Musk to name a place.

(Image credit: Instagram/Mark Zuckerberg)

Once again, this could be seen as posturing, but it’s allegedly…not. It’s being claimed that Zuckerberg is entirely serious and he’s absolutely willing to fight Elon Musk, and Musk has now followed up by naming a location. He’s apparently willing to fight Zuckerberg in Las Vegas.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothingJune 22, 2023 See more

Musk once told Joe Rogan that he does study martial arts as well, so perhaps this fight might actually be more interesting than it would appear at first glance? Needless to say, this whole situation is strange. The idea of a couple of tech billionaires beating the heck out of each other seems patently absurd, but here we are. Of course, it’s not like this is the first time Musk has challenged somebody to a fight, so maybe it was only a matter of time before he found a willing opponent.

The Time Elon Musk Challenged Johnny Depp To A Fight

Last year during the seemingly never-ending legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Elon Musk became a part of the drama. Musk and Amber Heard began a relationship shortly after she split from Depp, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor accused his ex of having an affair with Musk while they were still together. This included a text where Depp apparently threatened violence against Musk, and in an interview, the then-future Twitter owner offered to fight Depp if that’s what the actor wanted.

In this case, the whole thing did blow over, but now one has to wonder what might have happened if Depp had actually expressed interest in fighting Elon Musk. Certainly, there’s no guarantee it would have happened, just as we still can’t be sure that this new fight will happen, but one has to wonder if the egos involved this time around might actually lead somewhere. PPV anyone?