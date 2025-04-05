Alan Ritchson Is Looking Beat Up While Filming, But I Was Shook To Find Out It's Not For Reacher

Fans of Reacher know Alan Ritchson can take a punch. The actor is committed to his craft, he's quite the action star, and we saw him prove all that and more recently as Season 3 of Reacher aired on the 2025 TV schedule . However, he's an action hero outside of the Prime Video series too, as he showed off recently with a beat-up BTS video from the set of a movie he’s working on right now.

I’ll be the first to admit that when I saw the first frame of this video, my first guess was Ritchson was working on Reacher , seeing as Season 4 was confirmed before Season 3 even premiered. However, I was quickly proven wrong. He noted that he’s on the set of the movie Runner in the first few seconds, and then went on to lament about how hard it is to type on a computer while looking all beat up:

A post shared by Alan Ritchson (@alanritchson) A photo posted by on

You know, there are a lot of questions and challenges that come with filming action. However, “How do I type without getting blood all over the computer?” was not one I had considered. It’s a fair one, though. I’d imagine the last thing Ritchson wants is to stain his laptop red, and I’d think his makeup artists don’t want him to smudge or mess up his fake blood in any way.

Joking aside, I bet this movie will be epic just based on how beat up the Fast X star looks in this clip. Runner is in production right now, as the actor said, and they were on day three of filming when he made this video. So, it likely won’t come out super soon. However, I am still excited.

The action flick is being directed by Scott Waugh, who made The Expendables 4 and Need for Speed. It also stars Ritchson and Owen Wilson. The two play a high-end courier (Ritchson) and a medical courier (Wilson), and they’re tasked with delivering an organ to a 7-year-old that could save her life, per Variety .

So, it sounds like a wild action-packed ride that will also probably be funny as the Reacher star reluctantly works to protect Wilson’s character and their precious cargo.

I’d imagine it’ll have Reacher-level action, too. Alan Ritchson is no stranger to giving his absolute all to the action, and he’s done it over and over again on one of Prime Video’s best shows .

During Season 3 of the series, for example, Ritchson and Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters played out the highly anticipated Reacher vs. Paulie fight. The Paulie actor told me that he and his co-star agreed that filming it was “ the most physically demanding thing ” they’ve ever done. In fact, they went so hard during the fight that the Jack Reacher actor was knocked unconscious at one point, per EW .

Alan Ritchson also got thrown into a wall over eight times while filming Reacher, and felt like he’d broken a rib after.