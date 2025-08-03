Diddy’s Lawyer Reveals One Of The ‘Horrible Things’ The Rapper Has Had To Deal With While In Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial may be over, but he still remains behind bars in the aftermath. At present, the 55-year-old rapper is at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s awaiting his sentencing. Much has been said about Combs’ time behind bars, specifically in regard to the alleged conditions he’s experienced since then. More concrete details have been provided by Diddy’s legal team. Now, his lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo is opening up about one of the “horrible things” his client has had to deal with in the penitentiary.

Marc Agnifilo has been speaking out on behalf of his client quite frequently as of late. At present, the lawyer – who has represented several high-profile clients in recent years – is arguing for Diddy to be released on bail. During an interview with Variety, Agnifilo laid out where things stand in regard to the former Sean John figurehead’s legal situation. The topic of Diddy’s prison stint also came up, leading Agnifilo to reveal that his client really misses going outside:

One of the horrible things about the MDC [Metropolitan Detention Center, where Combs is held in Brooklyn] is not going outside ever. He hasn’t been outside since September. He hasn’t had sun on his skin. It’s sort of like sensory deprivation. The light’s always the same, it’s artificial light, there’s no breeze, there’s no wind, there’s very little change in temperature. So, he wants to get out and be with his family.

Not only has the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer not been able to be outside, but he’s also been away from his seven children. The Combs kids have provided support to their father throughout his legal battles, with the older siblings sharing Father’s Day messages and addressing the rumors swirling around Sean. Despite the kids’ attempts to remain connected with him, Sean is reportedly having a tough time being away from them. Marc Agniflo made that claim while discussing just how often he personally sees his client:

I’m going to see him now, as soon as I hang up with you. He misses his kids. He’s learned a lot. His time in jail — nearly 11 months now — has given him the ability to reflect and consider his life and look at all the blessings he’s been given: his seven children, the fact that he’s still close with the mothers of his children, the life he’s been given.

Diddy received a mixed verdict in late July, which saw him acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering (RICO) charges. He was, however, convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Shortly after the verdict was delivered, Diddy’s legal team tried to make a bid for a $1 million bail package. While that was unsuccessful, his attorneys are trying to make an appeal for a package worth $50 million. That proposed deal would allow the music mogul to stay in his Miami-based mansion (with limited activity within the outside world) ahead of his sentencing.

In prison, Sean Combs has faced a new reality, one that sees him in proximity to suspected murderer Luigi Mangione and other inmates. Combs doesn’t have access to certain amenities that he’s accustomed to like limitless wi-fi or hair dye (which is why his hair is now graying). Nevertheless, Marc Agnifilo suggests that Combs is still confident that he’ll be back on the outside at some point, and the attorney also shed light on his client’s current mindset in that regard:

His view is: ‘Have I lived up to the blessings I’ve been given?’ And I think his conclusion is: ‘Not in every aspect of my life have I lived up to those blessings.’ What he wants to do when he gets out is to start small. He wants to spend time with his children and get reacquainted with his own life.

There’s also been the question as to whether Diddy might receive a pardon after his sentencing. U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of pardoning him and, as of this writing, he doesn’t seem keen on doing so due to comments the rapper previously made about him. For now, Diddy’s sentencing is set for October 3 and, unless something changes, he’ll continue to remain on the inside in the lead-up to the court date.