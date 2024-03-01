The Cast Of Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Going Viral For Picking Their Favorite Creatures, But The Fans Also Have A+ Choices

(Image credit: Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Ian Ousley as Sokka, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2024)

Many shows are getting the reboot and revival treatment, with Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender as one of the latest. Although the cinematic live-action revival of the Nicktoon bombed at box office, Netflix's Avatar series is a winner, and it's already making people crave live-action Legend of Korra for a number of reasons. The lovable cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender are among the hopeful, and their opinions about it have gone viral.

During ATLA cast’s interview with CinemaBlend, Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu were asked to pick a creature from the series to have as a pet. That video has since gone viral on Instagram, and the cast’s answers are top-tier.

Cormier kept in character as Aang and told his co-stars that Appa the sky bison is off-limits. Kiawentiio, meanwhile, dug deep into the animated series and shared that she wanted the little baby creature who appeared on Sokka’s head when he got stuck in a hole (a saber-tooth moose lion), but only in baby form. Ousley also kept in character as Sokka and said he wanted a penguin to go penguin sledding on, while Liu simply said Momo, and I can’t blame him.

Many Avatar fans took to the comments to share their own picks, and some of them are really making me think about what would be the perfect creature to have as a pet. Just like Ousley, the commenter below simply shared that they wanted the fan-favorite lemur, who would not only make a great pet but definitely a great friend:

Momo!! @jpeterparker23

One fan went the route of doing a main creature as a pet with Appa and made some pretty great points. The beloved sky bison's relationship with Aang proved he would make a great companion and would make for great transportation, but that might be hard to explain to people on planes:

I'd choose Appa (could get rid of car insurance & car payments) & have a fluffy friend @angellove88888

Although some fans were going for more of the cute, small, or even creatures that could help out in the long run, the answer below is far different, yet totally makes sense:

I want whatever Bumi had as a pet @will_the_end_of_time

King Bumi was once Aang’s close friend before the war and later became King of Omashu in the Earth Kingdom. His pet is the goat gorilla Flopsie, who may seem like a beast, but is at times very affectionate. He could still help out in the long run, depending on what would need to be done, but he is still very cute, just not so small.

This fan had another simple answer, and according to them, the only correct answer being one that can be found in the Fire Nation, Earth Kingdom, and Republic City and are as cute as ever, so maybe they are right:

The correct answer is the turtle-duck 🐢🦆 @zerocool7141

Just like Kiawentiio, though, this fan would love nothing more than to have a creature that is part moose, part lion, and part saber-toothed cat, no matter how big it can get:

Sabbertooth moose lion cub 🤗 🫎 🦁 @ellendohen

While there are many creatures on Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra, it’s clear that some fans have made their choices, as well as the young cast, and they are sticking to it. Be it big or small, practical or not, any creature on ATLA would definitely be fascinating to have as a pet. Those with a Netflix subscription can catch them all, either with the cartoon or the live-action series that condensed the four-season animated series into an eight-episode drama.