Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Cast Interviews
Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is finally here.
Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is finally here, so of course we had to chat with the franchise's biggest fans - its cast! Cinemablend is joined by Gordon Cormier (“Aang”), Kiawentiio (“Katara”), Ian Ousley ("Sokka”), Dallas Liu ("Prince Zuko”), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee ("Uncle Iroh”) and Daniel Dae Kim ("Fire Lord Ozai”). Watch as they discuss their favorite easter eggs and inspirations from the animated series and the new ideas they brought to the Netflix adaptation.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:24 - The ATLA Cast's Favorite Animated Easter Eggs In The Live-Action Adaptation
01:51 - Paul Sun-Hyung Lee On Iroh's Tea Obsession
02:59 - How Ian Ousley Used The Animated Series To Bring Sokka's Humor To Life
03:54 - Which ATLA Creature The Cast Would Want In Real Life
04:54 - How Mark Hamill's Vocal Performance As Ozai Inspired Daniel Dae Kim
05:56 - Kiawentiio Shares The ATLA Arc She Grew To Love
06:17 - How Dallas Liu Developed Zuko's Fighting Style In Live-Action
07:42 - "Uncle Iroh" Actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Gushes About Dallas Liu as Zuko
09:06 - Dallas Liu Explains How He Portrayed A Younger Zuko For Flashbacks
10:08 - Why Daniel Dae Kim Loves That Ozai and Azula Debut Earlier In The Netflix Show
11:17 - Outro
