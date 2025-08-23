After Watching Nobody 2, I Think There's One Spinoff That Really Needs To Happen

Spoilers for Nobody 2 lie ahead!

The 2025 movie schedule just ushered in the release of Nobody 2, the sequel to 2021’s Nobody. Directed by Timo Tjahjanto, this follow-up reacquaints audiences with loving family man (and deadly assassin) Hutch Mansell, who’s played by Bob Odenkirk. Hutch remains an entertaining protagonist, and his exploits remain bombastic even as he and his family vacation at a waterpark. As great as Hutch is, though, I’m convinced that after this sequel, a spinoff centered around another character needs to happen.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

One Of The Nobody Franchise’s Supporting Characters Needs A Spinoff

Nobody establishes that Hutch isn’t the only member of his family who can kick butt. His retired FBI agent father, David (Christopher Lloyd) knows how to use his share of firearms, for example. The same can be said of Harry, Hutch’s adopted brother who fights by his side at the end of both movies. Played by actor and rapper RZA, Harry is depicted as the more level-headed of the Mansell brothers, but he’s just as deadly as Hutch and would make the perfect lead for a movie.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There are a few reasons why Harry Mansell could head up a spinoff film. It goes without saying that his combat skills make him a force to be reckoned with and, with that, any film that features him could feature some truly stunning action sequences. Aside from that, though, Harry’s also a likable character, who helps ground this franchise in some ways. What’s also endearing about Harry is the fact that he’s so cerebral, and it’s for that reason that Hutch seeks his guidance whenever he’s in tight situations.

Plus, Harry’s somewhat enigmatic nature makes him the kind of character that a viewer like myself just naturally wants to know more about. He also just gives off “the most interesting man in the world” vibes, and Nobody 2 lends credibility to that notion. The film provides a peek into Harry’s international travels, from which he picks up skills. Not only can he play the shamisen, but he can also expertly wield a katana sword, which he uses to kill one of the villainous Lendina’s (Sharon Stone) henchmen.

On top of everything else, RZA — one of Hollywood’s most interesting artists — plays Harry to perfection, and he’s a seasoned action star. So, on paper, a spinoff headlined by the Man with the Iron Fists star feels like a no-brainer. Yet what are the chances of it actually happening?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What Does The Future Hold For The Nobody Franchise?

More on Nobody 2 (Image credit: Universal Pictures) Nobody 2 Ending: Connie Nielsen Reacts To Her ‘Key Moment’, And Why She Was Looking Forward To Shooting It The Most

Nobody did solid business at the box office a few years back, and that’s what ultimately led to a sequel being greenlit. The well-reviewed Nobody 2 earned over $9 million domestically in its opening weekend (behind juggernaut Weapons) and, as of this writing, it has a worldwide haul of $15 million against a reported $25 million production budget. Universal Pictures may wait before making decisions on the series’ future, but Bob Odenkirk told Today that he’s already eager to make a third and fourth film.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It may be a little while before fans know if the Odenkirk-led franchise will continue. Should that happen, though, I hope the producers consider a Harry-centric film. With an interesting character, an engaging lead actor in RZA and a wealth of storytelling possibilities, it’s hard to ignore the potential that exists. But, if a threequel is produced instead of a spinoff, I’ll hope that Harry will, at the very last, get more time to shine and not just pop in for a bloody, third-act battle.

Check out Nobody 2 in theaters now, and Prime Video subscription holders can stream Nobody. Also, read up on upcoming action movies heading to cinemas.