Jenna Ortega Revealed The ‘Bizarre’ Wednesday Insult That She Couldn't Stop Laughing About, And It Makes Total Sense

Whenever I watch Wednesday, I always think about how much fun it must be for the cast and crew to shoot. From seeing behind the scenes about how The Thing is filmed to there being more horror this season on these practical sets in the 2025 TV schedule, it just looks like everyone involved likes being in Nevermore to tell this Addams Family spinoff story. Jenna Ortega spilled on one “funny” insult that she couldn’t quit laughing over while shooting Season 2.

In a TikTok from Marie Claire Australia, Jenna Ortega was asked about her favorite roast while playing Wednesday Addams. In her words:

Calling Tyler 'generic looking.'

While Hunter Doohan’s Tyler Galpin looked to be set up as Wednesday’s love interest in Season 1 of the Netflix hit series, by the end of the series we found out the character had been the mysterious Hyde the whole time. That being said, she tells Tyler the insult at such a particularly bad time. As she said:

Like, he has just found out that his father has died...It's actually a very unusual thing for Wednesday to do, because it's regarding vanity. So, doing it, I was looking at Hunter and we were pissing ourselves laughing, it was so funny to shoot.

Hey, Wednesday isn’t necessarily known for her bedside manner. Even so, Ortega laughed while recalling the hilarious moment on set that she was expected to say with a straight face, and she ultimately does in the Season 2 episode when she reunites with a jailed Tyler. She also continued to explain:

It was our first time shooting together in the second season, it was just bizarre. He was there shirtless and chained up and covered in water and abs and everything. And [to be like] 'You're just generic,' it just was so weird.

He’s also far from unattractive in real life, so the actress found the line hard to get out. The scene occurs after Wednesday finds Tyler’s dad, Sheriff Galpin, dead in his home after the mysterious killer (at the time) pays him a visit. Just moments after Tyler learns of his father’s untimely passing, Wednesday is out here with this “generic looking” insult. Ortega shared it was even funnier (and perhaps a bit of an ironic line) given Doohan is all abs, shirtless, and chained up, which clearly will have a lot of viewers swooning when streaming the scene.

It’s just one of the many insults on Wednesday, but it’s fun to see what Jenna Ortega would name her favorite. The actress is an executive producer this season, so perhaps she got to add some of her own? Recently, she said she has a lot of “trust” in the writers to give her the goods. I cannot wait to see what insults are next when Wednesday Season 2 continues for those with a Netflix subscription on September 3.